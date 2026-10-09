Mental health at forefront in latest partnership between UAAP, MWell

mWell, the Philippines’ all-in-one health and wellness mega app by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation, continues to put Mind Health at the forefront of its partnership with the UAAP.

MANILA, Philippines — Mental health is a concern that extends beyond the playing court, affecting students, student-athletes and alumni across the UAAP community.

Student-athletes, in particular, often juggle academics with demanding training and competition schedules, with some also representing the Philippines on the international stage.

The recently concluded 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 is one example, with several student-athletes from the UAAP balancing school responsibilities with national-team duties.

But mental health is not exclusive to athletes, which is why mWell, the Philippines’ all-in-one health and wellness mega app by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation, continues to put Mind Health at the forefront of its partnership with the UAAP.

That approach aligns with Far Eastern University’s “For Everyone, UAAP” theme.

“The UAAP is more than the competition. It is a community of students, athletes, alumni, teachers, coaches, and supporters, and we want to make sure that as we celebrate their achievements, we also recognize the importance of their overall well-being. That is why our partnership with MWell is important to us, as we work together to promote health and wellness throughout the UAAP community,” said UAAP Season 89 President Mark Molina.

mWell President and CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla likewise stressed the need to make wellness accessible to the entire community.

"Today’s youth face a world where the pressure to keep up, succeed, and appear okay can feel overwhelming. Through our partnership with the UAAP, we want them to know that they don’t always have to put on a brave face,” said Cabal-Revilla.

“Through the mWell app, we’re giving young people access to Mind Health Score assessment, self-guided modules, and mind health coaches and consultations, so they can take that first step toward getting support. Their feelings matter, and caring for their mind is just as important as caring for their body. We want them to feel heard and know that with mWell, help is within reach.”

UAAP Media Bureau UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr. and mWell President and CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr. likewise emphasized that wellness should remain an integral part of the student-athlete experience, noting that the demands of collegiate sports can extend well beyond what happens during games and training.

“Being part of the UAAP comes with many responsibilities, whether as a student, an athlete, a coach, a teacher, or a member of our community. We want everyone in the UAAP to understand that taking care of one’s mental and physical well-being is just as important as pursuing excellence in academics and sports,” said Saguisag.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple question: “Kumusta ka?”

Through the mWell app, users can check in on their state of mind through the Mind Health Score, which uses the WHO-5 Well-Being Index. Users can also access free self-guided Mind Health modules covering meditation, gratitude, self-reflection and Mind Health goals.

For those who need additional support, mWell also offers one-on-one Mind Health consultations with professionals through the app.

The partnership also promotes physical wellness through the mWellness Score, which tracks factors such as exercise, steps, sedentary behavior, and sleep.

mWell has also introduced limited-edition UAAP mWell Watches featuring school-logo watch faces and school-colored straps. The collection includes the mWell Power at P2,499, mWell Prestige at P2,999, and mWell Prestige Sport at P3,499.

Beyond its wearable devices, mWell brings a range of health and wellness services together in one platform, including 24/7 doctor consultations available anywhere in the Philippines and even for Filipinos abroad. Consultations start at P399 and may include access to medical certificates, prescriptions, and laboratory referrals, while its HealthHub allows users to book appointments with hospitals and clinics. The app also offers fitness, food, nutrition, and other wellness services as part of its broader approach to making healthcare more accessible and convenient.

mWell Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Gary Dujali said the watches are designed to make advanced wellness technology more accessible to students and young people.

“Fully loaded with high-tech features, our smartwatches are made for students and come at student-friendly prices starting at just P1,999. They offer features such as heart-rate, blood-oxygen, and blood-pressure monitoring, more than 100 sports and exercise modes, sleep tracking, up to seven days of battery life, and water resistance, giving students an affordable way to keep track of their health and wellness every day,” said Dujali.

The mWell Prestige Sport also comes with GPS, a compass, altimeter, and barometer, making it a practical companion for users who maintain an active lifestyle.

For mWell and the UAAP, the partnership is about making wellness part of everyday life.

Because behind every student, athlete, coach, and alumnus is a person — and sometimes, all they need is to be reminded to ask themselves, “Kumusta ka?”

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