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'We are so back!': Obiena returns to top 10 of world pole vault rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 3:00pm
'We are so back!': Obiena returns to top 10 of world pole vault rankings
EJ Obiena did not only win back-to-back gold medals for the Philippines, he also break his own Asian Games record with a 5.91-meter clearance in the men’s pole vault finals of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Tuesday night, September 29, at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.
POC MEDIA BUREAU

MANILA, Philippines — Following a tough, up-and-down year, EJ Obiena is back in the top 10 of the men’s pole vault ranking. 

In the ranking dated October 6, Obiena is now 10th in the world.

The former World No. 2 had injury setbacks since the Paris Olympics last year, dropping out of the top 10. 

He reached as low as World No. 14 in July this year, but slowly came back up in the rankings. 

In a Facebook post, Obiena quoted the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche as he looked back on his climb back. 

“Crawled my way back to the Top 10 in the [world],” he said. 

“Nietzsche: I know of no better life purpose than to perish in attempting the great and the impossible. The fact that something seems impossible shoudn’t be a reason to not pursue it,” he said. Thats exactly what makes it worth pursuing. Where would the courage and greatness be, If success is certain and there was no risk? The only true failure is shrinking away from life’s challenges,” he posted. 

“We are so back baby!!!” 

Armand Duplantis remains on top of the rankings. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis is second while Australia’s Kurtis Marschall is in third. 

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen and USA’s Sam Kendricks complete the top five.

France’s Baptiste Thiery, USA’s Christopher Nilsen, USA’as Zachery Bradford and France Thibaut Collet are ranked sixth to ninth with Obiena in 10th.

During the Senate committee hearing on Thursday on the Asian Games, Obiena voiced optimism that he can make the LA Olympics.

“For the future, I think I'm in a much better place. I recently moved to Athens. I train now with World No. 2 [Karalis] and I spoke with Chairman and Mayor Bambol [Tolentino on] my plans,” Obiena said. 

“I hope to be able to make LA. And I think I have a good shot. There's a few adjustments that me and my coach are planning to experiment on. We’ll see.”

EJ OBIENA

LA OLYMPICS

POLE VAULT
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