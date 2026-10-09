Proud of his Filipino roots, pro rugby player Marcus Smith urges Pinoys to get into the sport

England's full-back Marcus Smith is tackled during the Rugby Union Nations Championship match between Fiji and England at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on July 11, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Marcus Smith’s rugby dream started in heartbreak.

The 27-year-old Smith, who has Filipino roots, is a rugby star in England, playing for the Harlequins.

Both to an English father and Filipina mother in the Philippines in 1999, he is one of the brightest stars in the rugby union scene and has represented England in the international level.

From a young age, Smith has been exposed to the sport, thanks to his “rugby-mad” father, who blasts the sport on YouTube and the television.

He has been playing rugby with kids his age in Merville, Paranaque as part of the Manila Nomads Sports Club during the early 2000s.

The interest grew more when the family moved to Singapore, where they “played a lot of rugby in.”

And while this has been his background on the sport, his heart was set on another sport — football.

“So, that was my first dream. But a lot of our childhood, my brothers and I, we played a lot of football and rugby. And, yeah, it was just about enjoying with our friends, being outside, being active. Which, I think, in this day and age where there's a lot of technology, it's so important to be active,” Smith told Philstar.com in an interview.

In 2013, while playing both sports, he tried out for a football team but did not get in.

“I remember my mom was in America with her family. And I called her in the car and I was crying on the phone. So, that was probably my first setback in football,” he said.

“When I was around 14 years old, my rugby started taking over. And I got approached to join the Junior Academy for Harlequins. On one side, it was a positive, I guess, and a blessing that I was able to be selected for a rugby academy. But then, I was also very disappointed that I didn't get into football,” he added.

He then set his sights on the sport that has been around since he was young – rugby.

He would eventually represent England in U16, U18 and U20 tournaments, and play for the country’s senior national team.

Smith would also represent the Harlequins in the professional stage, making his debut at the age of 18, which, according to ROC Nation, makes him one of the youngest Premiership debutants in history.

He has won a Premiership title with the Harlequins in 2021.

Pinoy pride

And amid his success, both professionally and in international play, Smith carries his roots in the Philippines both on and off the field.

When he was 20 years old, he got a tattoo on his arm of the stars and the sun of the Philippines.

“I'm proud that I was born in the Philippines. I'm proud that I experienced that. And I would say I'm really close to that side of the culture of my family,” he said.

But aside from the tattoo, he also wears his “lucky pants” whenever he plays — pants with the Philippine flag and an England flag on it.

“Obviously, I wear and I'm very proud to be English as well. And whenever I play for England or Harlequins, I also want to remember where I first picked up a rugby ball and that was in the Philippines. So, I decided to basically buy some lucky pants, which I call them, which have a Philippine flag and an England flag joined together,” he said.

“I wear the rose on my chest and I'm very proud to play for England. But I'm half Filipino, half English, and I'm very proud of that. So, it's one of them that I try and carry wherever I go and I try and represent both sides with as much passion and effort as I can,” he added.

And he also carries the Philippines more than just what he wears on the field.

“I enjoy smiling on the field. Obviously, Filipinos, whenever I've been there and connected with the people as well as interacting with my family, that's the Filipino side, there's always laughter, there's always joy. There's always enjoyment, you know, whether that's a party, whether that's playing basketball, whether that's karaoke,” Smith, whose brother Luc represents the Philippines in rugby, said.

“So, joy and passion, really. And again, Filipinos, from my experiences, have always been passionate about anything that they get behind. You look at Alex Eala these days and there's even Filipinos that probably have never picked up a tennis racket that are out on the street, you know. And that's pure passion and pride to be from the country and that's why I try and bring as well an energy, a passion and doing it with a smile on my face, which I think is the most important,” he added.

Rugby push

Smith also stressed that he wants to inspire other young Filipinos to pick up a rugby ball and try the sport.

“I know it's still small and it's still growing, but I guess playing over here and hopefully inspiring some people over in the Philippines that maybe are trying rugby for the first time, or see it on YouTube or on TV, that anything's possible,” he said.

“I think a lot of people, probably, when they're younger, like I am, I thought it was going to be very difficult because I was very small. And I think, obviously, Filipinos in general, compared to other nations, potentially are slightly shorter, right? And therefore, there's probably already a blockage in your mind,” he added.

“But I think, hopefully, me playing and showing that, I guess, any shape or size can play the game, hopefully can inspire some youngsters to pick up a rugby ball alongside their basketball and give it a go because it's a sport that's changed my life and I'm very grateful for it.”

And while he acknowledges that Filipinos are somewhat smaller than other nations, footwork and quickness (which he attributes to dancing and basketball) give them the physical edge in the sport.

But more than these, the fearlessness, resilience and perseverance “will put them in good stead.”

“Obviously, rugby being a physical sport, there are setbacks along the way, whether that be injury, whether that be selection, whether that be not being picked for a certain tournament. But I think the hard work, the perseverance, and the determination to keep going and keep working hard will always stand Filipinos in good stead,” he said.

“And I also think that there is a team already. It's not like it's starting from scratch. If anyone in the Philippines ever wants to try or give it a go, there are opportunities there to play rugby. It's not like we're starting from scratch. And yeah, I believe that everyone who gives it a go will and can enjoy and excel in the sport.”

Smith also voiced the desire to return to the Philippines and give back to the Filipinos.

A couple of years ago, he bared that he and his brothers went back to the country to do charity in Payatas and the outskirts of Manila, where they brought rugby balls.

“[We] tried to bring something different, I guess, to what they do. Bring smiles on faces, which I think is important when potentially they're going through tough times. And I guess for me, it's just trying to [push them] to pick up a rugby ball and try it.”