UCAL volleyball: University of Batangas, Immaculate Concepcion remain unscathed

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champions University of Batangas and Immaculada Concepcion College kept their unblemished records intact after downing their respective rivals in the PGFlex Linoleum-UCAL Season 9 Volleyball Championships at the UB Millennium Gym in Batangas City.

Bidding for their third straight men’s crown, the Brahmans gutted out a 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9 win over the stubborn ICC Blue Hawks for their third straight win in the nine-team event on Tuesday, October 6.

The ICC Lady Blue Hawks likewise needed five grueling sets to withstand the challenge of the Philippine Women’s University, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12, and for a 3-0 record in the women’s division.

ICC’s win was its 13th straight since completing an incredible 10-game sweep of the title last season.

However, ICC was not alone atop the women’s standings as the Lady Brahmans likewise posted their third consecutive win with a pulsating 6-25, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11win over bitter rivals Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates.

In other women’s matches, Centro Escolar University and Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas scored similar straight-set wins over their respective rivals to improve their records to 2-1 in the event, which has also the support of Smart, Puso.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water and Akari.

The CEU Lady Scorpions defeated the Olivarez College Lady Sealions, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15, while the PCU Lady Dolphins downed host Manila Central University, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18.

In the other men’s match, MCU outlasted Olivarez College, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, to raise its record to 2-1, tying idle ICC for third to fourth places. PCU is also undefeated in two matches. (Pool story)