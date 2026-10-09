^

Sports

UCAL volleyball: University of Batangas, Immaculate Concepcion remain unscathed

Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 2:00pm
UCAL volleyball: University of Batangas, Immaculate Concepcion remain unscathed
The ICC Blue Hawks (top) and UB Brahmans
UCAL

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champions University of Batangas and Immaculada Concepcion College kept their unblemished records intact after downing their respective rivals in the PGFlex Linoleum-UCAL Season 9 Volleyball Championships at the UB Millennium Gym in Batangas City.

Bidding for their third straight men’s crown, the Brahmans gutted out a 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9 win over the stubborn ICC Blue Hawks for their third straight win in the nine-team event on Tuesday, October 6.

The ICC Lady Blue Hawks likewise needed five grueling sets to withstand the challenge of the Philippine Women’s University, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12, and for a 3-0 record in the women’s division.

ICC’s win was its 13th straight since completing an incredible 10-game sweep of the title last season.

However, ICC was not alone atop the women’s standings as the Lady Brahmans likewise posted their third consecutive win with a pulsating 6-25, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11win over bitter rivals Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates.

In other women’s matches, Centro Escolar University and Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas scored similar straight-set wins over their respective rivals to improve their records to 2-1 in the event, which has also the support of Smart, Puso.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water and Akari.

The CEU Lady Scorpions defeated the Olivarez College Lady Sealions, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15, while the PCU Lady Dolphins downed host Manila Central University, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18.

In the other men’s match, MCU outlasted Olivarez College, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, to raise its record to 2-1, tying idle ICC for third to fourth places. PCU is also undefeated in two matches. (Pool story)

UCAL

UCAL VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala climbs to No.13 seed in Wuhan Open

Eala climbs to No.13 seed in Wuhan Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala is projected to climb in the seedings of the Wuhan Open next week following the withdrawal of several top players...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines looks beyond the screen to deepen community experience

MPL Philippines looks beyond the screen to deepen community experience

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
After spending much of its early years building an audience around a mobile game, the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Louie Alas suspended one game

Ateneo's Louie Alas suspended one game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 38 minutes ago
Ateneo head coach Louie Alas has been suspended for one game following three infractions, the UAAP announced Friday.
Sports
fbtw
New import to fuel Phoenix

New import to fuel Phoenix

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Phoenix's replacement import Cellus Earlington is described as a younger version of PBA veteran Allen Durham and Super...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Proud of his Filipino roots, pro rugby player Marcus Smith urges Pinoys to get into the sport

Proud of his Filipino roots, pro rugby player Marcus Smith urges Pinoys to get into the sport

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Marcus Smith’s rugby dream started in heartbreak. 
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James pulls off solid preseason debut for new-look 76ers

LeBron James pulls off solid preseason debut for new-look 76ers

3 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James delivered a solid first half in his first preseason game for Philadelphia, but the new-look 76ers...
Sports
fbtw
Aces star Wilson wins record-extending fifth WNBA MVP

Aces star Wilson wins record-extending fifth WNBA MVP

9 hours ago
Las Vegas Aces center-forward A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA Most Valuable Player for a record fifth time, bagging the...
Sports
fbtw
Health woes ground JB

Health woes ground JB

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Health concerns – not an injury – kept Justin Brownlee out of Gilas Pilipinas’ failed title defense at the...
Sports
fbtw
ABAP in rebuild mode

ABAP in rebuild mode

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The constantly changing weight divisions in Olympic-style boxing competitions are a challenge for ABAP to adapt to conditions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with