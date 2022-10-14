Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Challenges continue for Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz as she starts her bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event in weightlifting in 2021, the Zamboanga native bared that it still remains difficult to ask for funding for her competitions.

As she returns to action in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Bogota this December, Diaz said that it had become even more difficult to get financial backing for her bid.

With her successful stint in Tokyo proving to be the formula for the Olympic gold, there is much to be spent on if she wants to return to the top of the competition in 2024, this time in the women's 59kg event.

"Kung maglalaro ako sa Olympics, may qualifying kaming kailangan lalaruin. Tapos, kung pupunta 'dun, hindi naman pwedeng ako lang ang maglalaro. Ako lang ang maglalaro, pero kailangan ko ng team," Diaz said in a media roundtable hosted by sports brand Under Armour.

"Paano na 'yung coaches ko sa likod? Hindi naman pwede na ibang coaches ang isasama sa akin na hindi ako kilala. Paano 'yung pagkain ko? Kasi nagda-drop ako ng weight or naga-add ako ng weight kasi nutrition really helps sa laro. Tapos yung sports psychologist ko, kailangan ko ng team... Kung dadalhin mo yung team mo sa ibang bansa, kailangan mo isipin 'yung ticket nila. Mahal ang ticket ngayon. Lalo pa ngayon sa IWF World Championships ngayon sa Bogota. Ang dami naming kailangan iconsider," she added.

The reason behind her financial struggles even with her success, Diaz says, is the skewed thinking of some that because she had already been showered with many monetary incentives after winning the gold, she would already have enough to cover her expenses for her upcoming competitions.

But this isn't exactly the case, the champion weightlifter argued, as she also has other things in life to invest in -- just like her future after the sport.

"Iniisip kasi ng iba na nanalo ka na ng gold, 'yung napanalunan mo yun ang gagastusin mo. Pero syempre, paano ka makakapagipon para sa sarili mo, after ng career mo?" said Diaz.

"Iniisip kasi ng iba after ko manalo ng gold, hindi ko na kailangan ng supporta, hindi ko na kailangan ng tulong para manalo sa Olympics," she added.

It can be recalled that Diaz had called for financial support for her bid in Tokyo. But Diaz, through consultation with the government and private funding, was able to complete her journey and make history for the Philippines.

Now with what could possibly her fifth and final Olympics bid, Diaz can only hope for the same result.

Diaz banners the Philippine contingent to Worlds where she will be joined by SEA Games gold medalist Vanessa Sarno, Olympian Elreen Ando, Kristel Macrohon, and Rosegie Ramos.

Lovely Inan, Nestor Colonia, John Ceniza and John Pacaldo will also compete for the Philippines.

Most recently, Diaz competed in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi where she won her second SEA Games gold medal.