Archers clip Eagles for second straight win

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle pulled away in the fourth quarter to shoot down the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 83-76, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Green Archers strung together two straight wins in the tournament as they turned a two-point lead to a double-digit advantage, which they rode to the final buzzer.

Joaquin Tovera and JC Macalalag teamed up with 15 points apiece for the Green Archers. Jacob Cortez added 12 markers, with eight coming in the second half.

La Salle turned a slim 63-62 lead heading into the fourth quarter to a 72-64 edge after a triple by JC Macalalag.

But Ateneo sliced the deficit to two, 70-72, after six straight points by the Blue Eagles capped by an and-one play by Grayson Rogers.

Free throws by Tovera and Macalalag, followed by a triple by Mason Amos, pushed the lead to 10, 80-70, with 3:04 remaining.

Shawn Tuano snapped the run with a layup, but a clutch triple by Cortez iced the game, 83-72.

Tuano tried to tow Ateneo back into it, but it was not enough.

Doy Dungo added 10 points for the Green Archers.

Tuano top-scored for the Blue Eagles with 17 points, five steals and two rebounds. Jared Bahay added 14 points.

In his first Ateneo-La Salle ballgame in the collegiate level, Kieffer Alas struggled with just five points on a 2-of-11 clip. He also had six rebounds and two assists, but had a game-worst +- of -16.

Both teams are now holding identical 3-2 win-loss records.