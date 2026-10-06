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LIVE: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Oct. 6

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate resumes Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, October 6, with Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura set to return to the witness stand.

Buenaventura will continue his cross-examination by the defense panel in connection with Article 2 of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of accumulating unexplained wealth.

The prosecution and defense will be given the opportunity for redirect and recross examinations after the defense completes its questioning.

Senator-judges will then be allowed to ask questions or make interjections.

On Monday, the Senate impeachment court allowed Buenaventura to testify on the bank transactions of Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio.

Buenaventura said at least P4.4 billion in covered and suspicious transactions were recorded under the bank accounts of Duterte and Carpio. Of this amount, P1.63 billion were inflows, while P1.3 billion were outflows. Another P1.4 billion involved transactions with undetermined inflows and outflows.

He also confirmed that Cale88 Foods Corp., a company linked to Carpio, received P319 million from China and Hong Kong.

Watch the continuation of the impeachment trial today at 10 a.m. 

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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