Filipino coach Marvz finds purpose beyond wins with Yangon Galacticos

MANILA, Philippines — For Mark “Marvz” Luz, coaching Yangon Galacticos has become about more than winning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournaments.

The Filipino tactician has found a deeper purpose in Myanmar, where he has taken on the responsibility of guiding young players who have put their studies and futures on hold for a chance to pursue their dreams in esports.

“Kasi naging youth leader ako. And I really admire people striving for their dreams. And as a youth leader, naka-experience na ako ng out of school youth, mga broken families. And it's my foundation, personally that's my foundation, na if someone trusted me about their dreams, about their future, I will take care of them,” said Luz.

That background has shaped his approach with Yangon Galacticos, especially after seeing the sacrifices his players have made to pursue professional MLBB.

“Iniwan nila yung pag-aaral nila, technically. Iniwan nila yung pag-aaral nila, pinapag-aaral nila na papasok siya sa bootcamp for two years. And wala na silang, parang for two years, anong gagawin natin? Kinain yung dalawang taon nila. At yun yung stand ko bilang head coach na we need to do something,” he said.

Those sacrifices also brought concerns from their families, prompting Luz and the organization to bring the players’ parents closer to the team rather than leaving them on the sidelines.

Before tournaments, families would spend time with the squad and even cook for the players, helping create a support system that Luz believes allows them to focus on competitions.

“We break the boundaries between na galit yung magulang sa laro. Ang ginawa namin is, ginawa namin, kasama ka dito, naniwala ka sa amin, gagawin namin to. Tapos kasi pinipigilan namin yung pressure from outside. Just to make sure na yung players nakafocus na sila,” said Luz.

That journey in Myanmar started long before his success in MSC 2026.

During the M5 qualification cycle, Luz coached Mythic Seal remotely from the Philippines. Though the team enjoyed a strong run, falling short in the finals and the limitations of coaching online eventually led him to step away.

“Well kasi nu’ng M5, nag-qualifiers kami so nasa Pilipinas ako no’n tapos magta-trabaho dapat ako doon. So tatlo kaming coach tapos ako dapat ‘yung coach tapos may situation that time so naging online coach ako. Along the way, good naman ‘yung run pero sa finals nag-fall short kami so sabi ko pahinga na ako. Ayoko mag-continue na online coach kasi parang hindi ako nafufully utilize at ‘di ko nagagawa ‘yung trabaho ko. So nag-step down ako no’n tapos pahinga na,” said Luz.

A year later, he received another call from Myanmar. Luz was initially asked to help find a Filipino coach, but after being away from the MLBB community himself, the conversation eventually ended with him taking on the role.

“After one year, tumawag ulit. Sabi niya ‘Bro, hanapan mo ako ng coach diyan sa Pilipinas’. Sabi ko na wala na ako sa circle, wala na ako sa community. Tapos after two weeks, sabi niya ‘ano, wala pang update?’. Sabi niya subukan namin. Doon na,” he said.

His return gave Luz a closer look at the qualities he believes have allowed Myanmar to steadily challenge MLBB’s more established regions.

“Actually, in terms of acknowledging yung skills, magaling yung mga bata. In terms of mentality and the attitude, marunong makinig ang mga bata. Ibig sabihin, whatever you feel, whatever you nurture, they are willing. It depends on your leadership on how they will respect you,” he said.

That hunger, Luz said, is not limited to the players themselves.

He recalled how Myanmar rallies behind its representatives during international tournaments, with fans welcoming home players who carry the country’s flag regardless of their organization.

“For example sa EWC, na uuwi kami, lahat wine-welcome nila like a hero ‘yung mga lumalaban sa bansa nila. Kasi ‘pag lumabas ka sa Myanmar, ang dala mo hindi na sarili mo e or yung organization mo, dala mo yung buong bansa e. One slot lang e so anong gagawin natin, edi suportahan na natin lahat. Ganon talaga, which is ganon din yung binuild namin sa YG. Yun yung gutom, gutom talaga,” said Luz.

He also believes that the emergence of teams from Myanmar and other regions does not mean the era of Philippine dominance in MLBB has ended.

Rather, he believes the rest of the world is beginning to catch up.

“Actually madalas kong naririnig ‘to, kung over na nga ba. Pero sa totoo lang kasi, para sa akin, hindi naman. Nagkataon lang na may mga regions na nakakasabay na. That time kasi, parang dominating pero suddenly may mga regions na ‘ah we need to step up’. Hindi nating pwedeng sabihing over na. Pwedeng may sumasabay na,” said Luz.

The changing landscape could become even more pronounced with upcoming changes to MLBB, which Luz sees as opening more possibilities for coaches and teams to differentiate themselves strategically.

For him, the changes could usher in what he calls a “coach era,” where adapting to different maps and objectives becomes increasingly important instead of teams simply falling back on familiar rotations.

“Actually, malaking impact [yung recent changes sa MLBB]. Kasi ito yung ne-explore na natin yung mga other possibilities na pwede natin gawin sa game. At ito yung mga nilabas ni Moonton, ito na yung parang sinasabi kong coach era. Ito yung sinasabing kung paano mo lalaro yun. Kasi parang dati umiikot na lang tayo sa mga heroes, pero this time mayroon na mga access sa mga iba't ibang klaseng mapa. Mayroon tayo yung Turtle, Turtle na sumasama sa'yo, paano gagamitin? So ito na yung sinasabi na ma-utilize yung strategy niyo,” said Luz.

Luz and Yangon Galacticos are currently undefeated in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Super League Myanmar Season 4. They hope to secure the country's lone spot to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Championship Tour for their chance at a ticket to the M8 World Championship.