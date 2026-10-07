Philippine esports body still considers two-bronze Asiad haul as success

Members of Sibol's Honor of Kings team pose with officials of the Philippine Esports Organization as after securing a podium finish in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

MANILA, Philippines — Two historic medals gave Sibol, the country's national esports team, reason to celebrate in the 20th Asian Games, but the disappointment of missing out on a highly anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gold has also given the national esports program plenty to think about moving forward.

The Philippines ended its esports campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with bronze medals in Pokemon Unite and Honor of Kings — its first medals in esports since it became a full medal sport in the Asian Games. Sibol went without a medal during the previous edition in Hangzhou.

“Definitely, it’s an improvement from zero [medals] to two [medals]. I remember, last Asian Games, the first Asian Games that we joined. Ang hirap talaga, mabigat sa loob. Because, of course, you thought na SEA Games yung the basic ones, nananalo na tayo ng gold,” Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) executive director Marlon Marcelo said in an online interview with members of the media.

He added, “But then again, as you move forward, you go to the bigger regional [tournaments] and going to, of course, hopefully, the Olympics, iba talaga yung competition. You cannot underestimate everyone. Everyone prepares.”

Six of the seven Sibol teams that went through qualifiers earned their places in the Asian Games, with Pokemon Unite and Honor of Kings eventually reaching the podium.

“If you look at the big picture of the campaign, the first one was very successful. The qualifiers itself, six out of seven games where we were able to qualify. Then, moving forward, out of the six, two were actually medals. Nag-bore ng medals, which is yung Pokemon and HOK. If you think about it, for me, it's still a success. It so happened lang na the MLBB part was so heartbreaking and heart-wrenching kasi nandun lahat ng expectations,” said Marcelo.

MLBB ultimately became the biggest disappointment of the campaign as the Philippines entered the tournament among the favorites for the gold medal.

Bannered by the core of four-time MPL Philippines champion Team Liquid PH, Sibol swept Jordan and Kazakhstan in the group stage before suffering a stunning 1-2 loss to Indonesia in the quarterfinals, a huge blow as Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino had expected the Filipino squad to challenge for gold but understood that upsets were part of competition.

“Straightforward naman si President Bambol. Definitely, he was expecting that we should be getting the gold medal sa MLBB, but again, he also understands na may upsets, eh. Sa MLBB may lason talaga, naiintindihan naman niya. And we're still happy that he's really supportive. And again, yung expectation naman ni President Bambol is warranted. We feel, PeSO, the federation itself, feels na talagang malaki chance natin magka-medal, especially nung maganda yung groups, ‘di ba? It so happened lang talaga na na-outmaneuver tayo ng Indonesia. Props to them. As wishful na dapat nag-gold medal tayo, we have to stick to the reality na ‘yun lang talaga yung nangyaring result. We have to live with that. But at the same time, he congratulated us naman dun sa dalawang bronze,” recalled Marcelo.

With the experience of the recently concluded Asian Games, a reassessment of the national program is expected before Sibol's next campaigns.

“Definitely, there will be a reassessment. And, of course, after mag-settle down and everything, there will be an update on what's going to happen specifically on the MLBB program. Definitely, magkakaroon ng changes, magkakaroon ng tweaks. That information, I will leave to GM Jab once everything is ready to be addressed. Currently, may changes na gusto siyang gawin. And ako naman, fully support kung ano man yung changes na yun moving forward,” said Marcelo.

Beyond results, the Asian Games also provided lessons on how PeSO and Sibol prepare for multisport events, which differ from the commercial tournaments the country's esports athletes regularly compete in.

Marcelo pointed in particular to restrictions on the number of personnel allowed with teams inside the field of play. For MLBB, Sibol could only rely on the seven members included in its official lineup, leaving the team without access to additional analysts and coaches once competition began.

“Matindi sa coaching and sabihin na natin sa full team. You know why? Kasi ang lineup mo, kayong pito, MLBB, pito lang talaga kayo. Wala kayong pwedeng analyst na kunin, wala kayong additional coaches na pwedeng sandalan pag nandun na kayo sa field of play,” said Marcelo.

He added, “Dito kayong pito lang talaga. Sa lahat ganoon. Iba ang approach sa Asian Games compared sa traditional commercial tournaments. Again, hindi naman excuse yun, dapat ready kayo para sa lahat.”

Marcelo admitted that the setup also caught Sibol's coaches by surprise, giving the federation another factor to consider when preparing its teams for similar competitions in the future.

“Kahit ang coaches namin were taken aback. That's new for us. Imagine mo walang pwedeng pumunta doon pagkatapos ng match. Niline-up ka rin doon, kayong pito, you against the world,” he said.

Beyond MLBB, PeSO will also have to be more deliberate in deciding where to deploy its resources as the international esports calendar continues to grow.

Sibol is already looking ahead to a packed 2027 that includes the inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games in Kuwait and the Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia, with several competitions potentially featuring MLBB and other titles where the Philippines has traditionally been competitive. The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed Kuwait as host of the first Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games, with the program still to be announced.

With multiple events on the horizon, the federation separates disciplines into Category A, where the Philippines has established medal potential, and Category B, which includes titles PeSO sees as developmental.

“Number one, sinasalihan natin yung mga, of course, yung Category A, saan pwede tayo mag-medal, and then Category B, saan pwede tayo mag-improve or magkaroon tayo ng development. On Category B, we have to be smart kung saan natin ilalagay yung mga resources natin. Kasi, as I said, limitado rin naman yung resources ni PeSO. And, of course, if we talk with the government, ganoon din naman. There needs to be a concrete plan kung ano yung sasalihan,” explained Marcelo.

For him, the two bronzes nevertheless represent clear progress for a national program still searching for its first Asian Games esports gold.

“At least kahit papaano, from zero to two, and hopefully, on the third iteration, makuha na natin yung gold. I mean, we're not resting on our achievements, lalo na we were so near yet so far. Yung gold talaga ng MLBB, inaasahan ang lahat yun, eh. Despite that, it's still a win because, of course, naka-dalawang bronze tayo. There are improvements that we need to build as we move forward sa next campaign, which is yung Asian Esports and Mind Games and SEA Games next year,” said Marcelo.