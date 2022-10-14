^

Hidilyn Diaz, women empowerment take center stage in new Under Armour store opening

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 5:15pm
Hidilyn Diaz, women empowerment take center stage in new Under Armour store opening
Hidilyn Diaz (in orange) joins representatives from Under Armour and SM Malls in the opening of Under Armour's new store in SM North Edsa on Friday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz highlighted the opening of athletics brand Under Armour's new store on Friday at SM North Edsa in Quezon City.

As Under Armour's elite athlete ambassador, Diaz spearheaded the latest campaign of the brand focused on women empowerment.

With the branch offering an array of products for women, including some that are exclusive to this specific store, Diaz lauded Under Armour's push for uplifting women.

"Bilang isang babae, malaking bagay sa akin na cinecelebrate ang women empowerment kasi nga, 'yung pagpapanalo ko sa Olympics, pinakita nating mga kababaihan, kaya natin maging malakas. 'Di lang dito sa Pilipinas, 'di lang sa sports, kundi sa Olympics," said Diaz during the store opening.

Diaz, who has been with the brand since 2017, was joined by the likes of Creamline Cool Smashers' Jia Morado-de Guzman and Jema Galanza, and fitness guru Lexi Noval.

The store opening saw women athletes take center stage as Diaz, Morado-de Guzman, Galanza and Noval share their struggles and challenges as women in sports.

Apart from the store, Under Armour also said that they were set to launch product lines and activations in the coming weeks still catered to women.

As sports continues to be an uphill battle for women, whether athlete, coach, official, etc., Diaz said she appreciated the brand's efforts as it pushes more girls to enter into sports.

"Sa paggawa nito ng Under Armour, malaking bagay ito kasi nagbibigay ito ng inspirasyon at motivation sa mga kababaihan na tara sumali tayo sa sports," she said.

The store, located at the second floor of SM North Edsa's City Center, was also blessed by a Catholic priest as part of the day's ceremonies.

Diaz, along with representatives from SM Malls and Under Armour, led the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the store.

