Road Warriors turn Giant Pandas into road kill

MANILA, Philippines -- Complete annihilation by the NLEX Road Warriors.

NLEX blasted the depleted Macau Giant Pandas by 60 points, 138-78, at the resumption of the PBA Governors’ Cup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

After nearly a two-month break, the Road Warriors looked like they did not miss a beat as they manhandled the nine-man Macau squad.

NLEX's 60-point victory is now the biggest in PBA history, beating the 56-point margin set by Rain or Shine against the Blackwater Bossing back in March.

Schonny Winston paced NLEX with 25 points on an efficient 10-of-13 clip from the floor. New import Deonte Burton added 22 markers, 14 boards, eight dimes and six steals, to go with two blocks.

It was a beatdown from the get-go, with the Road Warriors taking a 30-8 lead in the first quarter.

But a 13-4 run capped by a triple by Xucheng Liu inched the Giant Pandas closer, 21-34, but NLEX was simply too good to stop.

The Road Warriors poured it on in offense and stopped almost everything on defense as they piled the lead up.

Macau trailed by 42, 78-120, with 5:21 remaining after an Oscar Lopez jumper, before NLEX finished the game off with 18 straight points to set the final score and the new record.

Robert Bolick had 14 points and five assists, while Anthony Semerad, Kevin Alas and LJay Gonzales had 10 markers apiece.

Lopez finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and two assists for Macau, which lost Ramon Cao and Jenning Leung to Hong Kong Eastern, and Damian Chong-qui to Macau Hou Chon in the EASL. Kobey Lam added 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort.

The Road Warriors rose to an 8-2 win-loss record, which virtually stamped their ticket to the quarterfinal round with two elimination games to go.

Macau dropped to a 2-7 slate.