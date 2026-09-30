Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

MANILA, Philippines -- They got a taste of glory. Now they want the whole thing.

Following a historic bronze medal win in the Asian Games, Sibol’s Pokemon Unite team aims to shoot for the stars moving forward.

The squad, made up of Kim Rey Salazar, Michael Vaughn Ocio, Ducke Leoncio, Lawrence Gatmaitan, Robert Mempin and Lance David, won the country’s first-ever medal in the Asian Games.

Team head coach Albert Camp said he was surprised by their historic finish.

“Sobrang shocked kami. Ngayon lang namin din nalaman [na first-ever Asian Games esports medal] and sobrang proud namin syempre,” Camp told Philstar.com in an online interview.

“Gustong gusto namin ng gold pero at least nakapagbigay kami ng karangalan sa bansa at sa Esports community.”

The Philippines bowed to Indonesia in the semifinal round of the Asian Games.

The Sibol team that competed in the Asiad had a core of the Team Nemesis that came off a run in the Pokemon World Championships in San Francisco last month.

That Team Nemesis defeated Japan’s Team Fennel in the group stage.

Interestingly, that Fennel squad also competed in the Asian Games and won the gold medal.

“Sobrang rewarding and proud ako sa team. Pero deep down, alam namin na kaya talaga naming manalo. Hindi lang talaga para sa atin,” Camp said.

Sibol’s Asian Games campaign actually had a rocky start after they got forfeited in their first match due to a uniform issue.

They since went on a tear and reached the semifinal round, where they fell against Indonesia, 0-2.

Now, Camp and his team will be setting their sights on the Pokemon Unite Aeos Crown this coming December.

“Mas gigil na naman kami for sure. Gold was the target pero Bronze is still super okay for us,” he said.

“Hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi kami nagiging champion. Next target is the CROWN!”