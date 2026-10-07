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Sports

Bulldogs repel Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 4:39pm
Bulldogs repel Falcons
NU's PJ Palacielo
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- National University fended off a gutsy Adamson side, 85-66, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Seeing their 21-point lead drop to just six, the Bulldogs bared their fangs and pulled away in the fourth quarter. 

PJ Palacielo flirted with a double-double with 19 points, eight assists and two rebounds, to go with a steal. Paul Francisco added 17 markers, while Mo Diassana had 15 points and 12 rebounds. 

NU started off hot, leading by 21, 41-20, after a PJ Palacielo and-one play. 

Adamson, though, showcased its trademark gritty defense and explosive outside shooting to creep closer inch by inch. 

The lead dropped to six, 52-58, after consecutive shots by Kenji Canete. 

A 16-7 run by the Bulldogs, though, kept NU at bay, 74-59, after a Tebol Garcia jumper. 

Adamson tried to storm back anew after a Ray Allen Torres jumper, but five straight points by Garcia and Francisco kept their opponents at arm’s length. 

Matty Erolon tried to rally Adamson with a triple, but Diassana and Kenshin Padrones hiked the advantage to 20, 84-64, with less than two minutes remaining. 

Reinhard Jumamoy and Garcia had 12 points apiece. The former tallied 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal, while the latter added three dimes and two steals. 

Torres paced Adamson with 14 points and two assists, while Erolon had 12 markers. Monty Montebon and Precious Jonah produced 11 points each while Earl Medina chipped in 10. 

NU rose to 3-2 in the standings, while Adamson dropped to 2-2.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
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