Hidilyn Diaz to banner Philippine weightlifters in World Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 4:29pm
Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will spearhead the country’s campaign in the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships slated December 5-16 in Bogota, Colombia.

“Our women lifters for the World Championships in Colombia will include our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

It will be the first competition for Diaz, now married to her strength and conditioning coach Julius Naranjo last April, after her golden effort in last May's Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

The country is also fielding in their best of the best, which includes Asian champion and SEA Games gold winner Vanessa Sarno, Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando, Kristel Macrohon and Rosegie Ramos.

Also in the roster are Lovely Inan, Nestor Colonia, John Ceniza and John Pacaldo.

Puentevella said they only sent two representatives — Rose Jean Ramos and Fernando Agad — in the ongoing Asian Championships in Manama, Bahrain to focus on the Bogota tilt.

“We skipped the Asian, so we can join the World this December. The Olympics is our main goal,” he said.

Ramos, younger sister of Rosegie, snared a bronze in Manama despite being the youngest participant at 16 years old.

“She might qualify to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” said Puentevella of Rose Jean.

