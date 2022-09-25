^

FEU great Salak thankful Lady Tams able to shake off 'jitters' of last UAAP season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 3:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — Volleyball great Tina Salak commended her players from the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday after a gritty and hard fought win over NCAA champions CSB Lady Blazers in their Shakey's Super League Preseason Championship clash at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A decorated champion during her playing years, Salak made her coaching debut for the Morayta-based squad in the preseason tiff, where she helped the Lady Tamaraws edge CSB, 25-20, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11.

But rather than give the credit to herself for a job well done, Salak deflected the praise to her wards.

"Expected ko naman talaga na may jitters pa [sila] from last season [but] hopeful talaga ako na mabago nila yung mentality. Thankfully nagcooperate." Salak said after the game.

"I give it to the girls, to the ladies, sila talaga yung nagtrabaho aside sa guidance ng coaches. I-commend ko lahat, they worked as a team." she added.

FEU were dead last in their previous UAAP outing where they were in the cellar sporting a 1-13 slate due to player exits in the middle of the season.

Now with a big win over CSB who not only won the NCAA crown but also swept their way to the title, the UAAP team hopes to be able put their best foot forward in the preseason tiff where all collegiate teams test their mettle.

"Statement yung nangyari tonight mahirap imaintain pero we have to try our best, push hard pa," Salak said.

"Siguro kung pwedeng gawing triple time yung training as much as possible para mamaintain natin yung ganung momentum." she continued.

The Lady Tamaraws face their next test against UAAP Season 84 runners-up DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, October 1.

Hostilities in the SSL were postponed on Sunday, September 25, due to the threat of looming Super Typhoon Karding.

