Abby Binay considered running for Taguig mayor but…

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 3:44pm
Abby Binay considered running for Taguig mayor butâ�¦
Makati Mayor Abby Binay filed her certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel on Oct. 4, 2024.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — Makati City Mayor Abby Binay considered running for Taguig mayor but said that it would be difficult to step into another territory. 

Things have gotten heated between the leaders of Makati City and Taguig City ever since the Supreme Court decided that 10 barangays on a disputed land between the two cities belonged to Taguig.   

“There were a lot of people that wanted me to run for Taguig, pero ang hirap po dito sa Taguig dahil hindi po ako naka-upo, iba yung naka-upo. Ang aking makakalaban ay incumbent if ever. She has the machinery, she has all the employees in city hall who will rally for her,” Binay said, referring to Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano. 

(There were a lot of people that wanted me to run for Taguig, but there is a struggle here in Taguig because I am not seated, another person is seated. I will fight someone that is an incumbent if ever. She has the machinery, she has all the employees in city hall who will rally for her.) 

Binay hinted that she may run for the mayoral post of Taguig following the two cities’ feud over the disputed Embo barangays. 

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that the Embo barangays, namely the Comembo, Pembo, Rizal, Cembo, South Cembo, East Cembo, West Rembo;Pitogo, Post Proper Northside; and Post Proper Southside. 

The Makati mayor said that the wellbeing of the Embo barangays were her main concern. 

Binay is now running in the administration slate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

