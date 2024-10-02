9 out of 12 admin bets top senatorial survey

President Marcos introduces the 12 administration candidates running for senator in 2025 during the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention in Pasay City yesterday. In photo are DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Lito Lapid, former senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senate president Tito Sotto, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo, Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Sen. Bong Revilla, former senator Panfilo Lacson and Makati Mayor Abby Binay. Sen. Imee Marcos did not attend the event.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration slate dominated the recent senatorial survey from Pulse Asia.

The survey was taken from September 6 to 13, days before Marcos announced the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas" alliance.

Here are the prospective hopefuls that Pulse Asia found could make the magic 12:

Erwin Tulfo (60.8%) Ben Tulfo (49.6%) Vicente Sotto (48.0%) Pia Cayetano (41.3%) Bong Go (40.3%) Rodrigo Duterte (38.0%) Abby Binay (37.5%) Ramon Revilla (35.9%) Panfilo Lacson (35.5%) Manny Pacquiao (31.9%) Imee Marcos (29.8%) Bato dela Rosa (26.2%) Lito Lapid (24.7%)

The Tulfo brothers, Sotto, Cayetano, Binay, Revilla, Lacson, Pacquiao, Imee and Lapid are all in the president’s slate.

Apart from Erwin, everyone else in the top could move up or down several places, allowing 13 people to have a chance to make the top 12.

The only senatorial aspirants in the president's slate who did not make Pulse Asia’s magic 12 include Rep. Camille Villar, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Sen. Francis Tolentino.

However, these three are far from being unknown, as they still made the top 30.

While Imee begged off from being part of her brother's slate, the president said she still had the alliance’s support.

The rest of the slate in Pulse Asia's survey were notable allies of the previous adminsitration, with former president Rodrigo Duterte himself ranking fourth to ninth. Go and Dela Rosa are staunch allies of Duterte, well into Marcos' term.