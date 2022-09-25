^

UST outlasts Adamson to end marathon Shakey's Super League opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 1:28am
UST outlasts Adamson to end marathon Shakey's Super League opener
Eya Laure
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses took a hard fought victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in five sets 25-20, 27-29, 15-25, 29-27, 15-10, to cap off a lengthy opening day at the Shakey's Super League Preseason Championship that lasted until early Sunday morning.

The night cap of the Saturday quadruple header proved to be a treat as the Golden Tigresses edged their UAAP rivals in a hotly contested affair to kickstart Pool B hostilities.

Led by ace spiker Eya Laure, UST fired off five straight points right after Adamson tied the match at 10-all.

Laure punctuated the run with back-to-back hits in the last two rallies to seal the victory for the Espana based squad.

The clash between UST and Adamson began at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday and ended a little past 1:00 a.m. the next day after the games prior to theirs started and ended later than scheduled.

UST vs Adamson was initially slated for 6:00 p.m.

In the earlier game, the FEU Lady Tamaraws battled from a set down to take a five-set thriller against NCAA champions CSB Lady Blazers, 25-20, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 in Pool D action.

The win gave an optimistic start to FEU great Tina Salak as she took over the coaching reigns.

Salak admitted that there were jitters in her coaching debut.

"To be honest medyo meron akong... kinakabahan ako. Namention ko doon sa partner ko na medyo may kaba kasi for the longest time  naglaro ako sa FEU, now iba yung feeling na ako naghahandle," said Salak after the game.

"Pero gusto ko ipakita sa kanila kung paano yung mentality ng Tina Salak sa paglalaro para matranslate ko sa sa kanila and eventually maadapt nila." she continued.

SSL action resumes later Sunday with another quadruple header. 

Letran faces off with a weary CSB squad who only have half a day rest before seeing action again at 12 noon.

The EAC Lady Generals then play the Lady Falcons at 2:00 p.m. A clash between UST and the LPU Lady Pirates follow at 4:00 p.m.

The UP Fighting Maroons cap off the day's action against the Mapua Lady Cardinals at 6:00 p.m.

