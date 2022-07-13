PBA to probe domestic abuse allegation vs Blackwaterâ€™s Paul Desiderio

PBA to probe domestic abuse allegation vs Blackwater’s Paul Desiderio

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is looking to make its own investigation into domestic abuse allegation made against Blackwater Bossing guard Paul Desiderio.

Desiderio, who is currently sitting out the season due to an ACL injury, was accused Wednesday of maltreatment by his former fiance Agatha Uvero in a series of tweets that narrated the alleged violence.

The PBA, through its social media channels, aired its position on the matter this afternoon.

"The league will not tolerate any form of domestic abuse. No matter the cause or circumstances, physical and psychological abuse of women, whether in the confines of marriage or not, is inexcusable," read the statement.

"This report deserves to be given serious attention by both the ballclub concerned and the PBA itself," the league added.

The PBA said that it will conduct its own inquiry and hand down its own findings and resolutions once the facts are established.

"We are confident that the Blackwater management will extend its full cooperation and assistance toward ensuring that a just determination is reached," they said.

Desiderio, 25, was drafted into the PBA in 2018 as the fourth overall pick.

The Bossing will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Blackwater, after owning the PBA's longest losing streak, are in the midst of a resurgence with a 5-2 record in the ongoing Philippine Cup — good enough for fourth place in the standings so far.