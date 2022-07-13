Blackwater's Desiderio accused of domestic abuse

Paul Desiderio during his Blackwater Elite debut against the NorthPort Batang Pier, Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio has been slapped with domestic abuse accusations by his former partner early Wednesday morning.

Former UP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, who was formerly in a relationship with Desiderio, released a lengthy statement on social media detailing the alleged maltreatment of the basketball star.

???? I really didn't wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there... pic.twitter.com/acjRWLOscw — Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) July 12, 2022

"I really didn't wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there," Uvero prefaced her statement.

Per Uvero, Desiderio has been violent with her multiple times throughout their relationship. The Fighting Maroons alumnus shares a son with Uvero.

In the Philippines, violence against women (VAW) has been on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Philippine Commission on Women, a whopping 18,945 cases of VAW cases were reported to the PNP Women and Children Protection Center from March 2020 to August 2021.

Global estimates made by the World Health Organization indicate that one in three women (35%) worldwide have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse from an intimate partner or non-partner in their lifetime.

Allegations made against professional hoops players in the country are also common, with the likes of Magnolia Hotshots teammates Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva both having faced domestic abuse claims from their partners.

Victims of VAW can reach out to multiple government hotlines like the DSWD, the PNP, the PNP Women and Children Protection Center, and the NBI Violence Against Women and Children Desk.