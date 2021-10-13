




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Complete Tropang Giga reassert might, rout Beermen for 3-2 lead
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 8:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Complete Tropang Giga reassert might, rout Beermen for 3-2 lead
                        

                        
Games Friday (DHVSU Gym, Bacolor)

3 p.m. – TNT vs San Miguel (TNT leads series, 3-2)

6 p.m. – Magnolia vs Meralco (Magnolia leads series, 3-2)



MANILA, Philippines – Back with a full complement, TNT charged at San Miguel Beer like a wrecking ball and hacked out a 110-90 romp to wrest control of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal duel at 3-2 Wednesday night in Bacolor, Pampanga.



Buoyed by Kelly Williams’ awaited series debut after going under health protocols and Poy Erram’s return after sustaining a fractured cheekbone in Game Four, the Tropang Giga came out strong on both ends to get on the hill in the race-to-four dispute.



It was a mighty rebound for a Tropang Giga crew that lost badly last Sunday, 90-116, to find themselves in a 2-2 tie.



“It’s really hard to beat a loaded San Miguel without our starting center Kelly and losing Poy in the first half.  So our mindset was to forget Game Four and look at Game Four as a brand new game. That it was back to square one,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, whose troops can close it out Friday.



Williams provided a sturdy inside presence and needed leadership for TNT, which out-rebounded the mighty SMB frontline, 45-42.



The Tropang Giga skipper turned in 12 points with three rebounds to back up Jayson Castro’s 19 markers and eight assists and the 18 of Mikey Williams and RR Pogoy. Erram had 10 markers and six boards.



“Parang best-of-three so sobrang importante sa amin ito at the same time yung motivation namin going into this game ay mataas kasi nung Game 4 sobrang tinambakan kami,” said Castro.



The Tropang Giga asserted themselves early, unleashing five straight triples in a 17-0 blast to seize a 30-9 margin late in the opening canto.



From there, the relentless TNT cagers widened the gap to as many as 28 points at 61-33, and expertly countered every comeback mounted by SMB.



The scores:



TNT 110 – Castro 19, M. Williams 18, Pogoy 18, Rosario 17, K. Williams 12, Erram 10, Reyes 6, Montalbo 5, Exciminiano 3, Marcelo 2, Khobuntin 0, Heruela 0, Alejandro 0,



San Miguel 90 – Fajardo 23, Perez 18, Santos 14, Romeo 12, Tautuaa 10, Lassiter 5, Ross 3, Pessumal 3, Cabagnot 2, Zamar 0, Gamalinda 0, Sena 0.



Quarterscores: 32-17, 61-35, 81-61, 110-90.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEERMEN
                                                      KELLY WILLIAMS
                                                      PBA
                                                      SAN MIGUEL
                                                      TNT
                                                      TROPANG GIGA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia&rsquo;s fate in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
For Hanoi SEA Games, Indonesia and Thailand share Russia’s fate in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Indonesia and Thailand will not be allowed to carry their respective flags in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games next year for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leylah Fernandez gets boot at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leylah Fernandez gets boot at Indian Wells


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez fell short to Shelby Rogers of the United States, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, to crash out of the BNP Paribas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Final buzzer sounds on ESPN5&rsquo;s sports website
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Final buzzer sounds on ESPN5’s sports website


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
ESPN5’s sports website, one of the major sports news portals in the Philippines, ended operations early Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Search continues for Gilas women pool members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Search continues for Gilas women pool members


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Expanding the pool of players with a mix of local standouts and overseas prospects remains one of the bigger goals for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrei Arlovski on UFC Fight Night: I still have fire in my eyes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrei Arlovski on UFC Fight Night: I still have fire in my eyes


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Until that flame is extinguished, 42-year old Andrei Arlovski intends to keep going.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Maliksi, Pinto star as Bolts repel Hotshots to stay alive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maliksi, Pinto star as Bolts repel Hotshots to stay alive


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco powered up to score a life-breathing 102-98 victory over Magnolia and make it a 3-2 contest in the 46th PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan battles Singapore squad in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan battles Singapore squad in PCAP


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Caloocan LoadManna Knights seems to have righted their ship in this second round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The league has issued penalties anew to Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS after a controversial match that indicated both teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jovial Lee looks for more joy on PGA Tour
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jovial Lee looks for more joy on PGA Tour


                              

                                                                  By Chuah Choo Chiang |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
When K.H. Lee looks back to the starting point of his golf journey, he can only marvel at how a twist of fate which saw him...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots seek clincher; Beermen, Tropang Giga break 2-2 standoff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots seek clincher; Beermen, Tropang Giga break 2-2 standoff


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Hotshots, who are comfortably ahead in their side of the PBA Philippine Cup Final Four, 3-1, have only to look back at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with