Alex Eala falls to No. 3 in ITF world junior rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala slid to third spot in the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) world junior rankings a week after falling short in the prestigious US Open in New York City.

Eala (2643 points) relinquished her No. 2 spot to American Robin Montgomery, who amassed 2766.25 points spiked by her amazing US Open championship run.

Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva stayed on top with 3154.75 points despite losing to Montgomery in the quarterfinals.

US Open runner-up Kristina Dmitruk of Belarus (2453) and France’s Elsa Jacquemot (2205) completed the top five.

The Filipina pride Eala also bowed out in the quarters of the US Open, suffering an upset as the No. 2 seed to Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland.

In the girls’ doubles, Eala reached the semifinals with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel.

The 16-year-old Eala seized the second spot last July after winning her second juniors doubles Grand Slam in the 2021 French Open and a pair of titles in Milan.

Due to her US Open preparations, Eala also slipped to No. 517 from No. 516 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings as she is yet to return to pro circuit.