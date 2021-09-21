








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Alex Eala falls to No. 3 in ITF world junior rankings
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 3:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alex Eala falls to No. 3 in ITF world junior rankings
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala slid to third spot in the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) world junior rankings a week after falling short in the prestigious US Open in New York City.



Eala (2643 points) relinquished her No. 2 spot to American Robin Montgomery, who amassed 2766.25 points spiked by her amazing US Open championship run.



Andorra’s Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva stayed on top with 3154.75 points despite losing to Montgomery in the quarterfinals.



US Open runner-up Kristina Dmitruk of Belarus (2453) and France’s Elsa Jacquemot (2205) completed the top five.



The Filipina pride Eala also bowed out in the quarters of the US Open, suffering an upset as the No. 2 seed to Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland.



In the girls’ doubles, Eala reached the semifinals with Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel.



The 16-year-old Eala seized the second spot last July after winning her second juniors doubles Grand Slam in the 2021 French Open and a pair of titles in Milan.



Due to her US Open preparations, Eala also slipped to No. 517 from No. 516 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings as she is yet to return to pro circuit.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEX EALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Federer: Worst is behind me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Federer: Worst is behind me


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer said his injury comeback was not yet in sight but insisted he was over the worst as the 40-year-old tennis great...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vanguardia starts from scratch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vanguardia starts from scratch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly-designated Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia isn’t shirking from the daunting task of taking over a PBA team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mad scramble for quarterfinal slots
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Embattled champion Ginebra and the rest of the teams chasing quarterfinal slots are bracing for an all-out war as they make the final push for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas considers playing in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas considers playing in PBA


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
SBP president Al Panlilio said yesterday it’s “always a serious consideration” for Gilas to play as a contending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese chess club to join PCAP 3rd conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese chess club to join PCAP 3rd conference


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chinese chess team Peng Cheng Checkered Dragons will take part in the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio stakes ONE strawweight belt in rubber match vs Saruta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio stakes ONE strawweight belt in rubber match vs Saruta


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Joshua Pacio will try to keep his status as the lone Filipino champion in the ONE Championship as he defends his strawweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala falls to No. 3 in ITF world junior rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala falls to No. 3 in ITF world junior rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala slid to third spot in the recent International Tennis Federation (ITF) world junior rankings a week after falling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Obiena focuses on World Indoor
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The athletics outdoor season has ended for pole vaulter EJ Obiena and with PSC chairman Butch Ramirez announcing continued support the other day, the 25-year-old Asian record-holder is looking forward to a second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top five in the WTA rankings on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) while Simona Halep, another former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam given until October to decide on SEAG hosting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam given until October to decide on SEAG hosting


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vietnam has until October to decide whether or not it will push through with its Southeast Asian Games hosting next year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with