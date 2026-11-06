Angelina Jolie to visit Philippines for ASEAN summit on inclusive growth

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie headlines an upcoming regional summit in Manila centered around inclusive growth.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inclusive Growth Summit will gather on November 11 different leaders from the business, government, civil society and philanthropy sectors.

Angelina will join Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, who co-produced her movie "First They Killed My Father," for a closing discussion about Panh's home country as moderated by businesswoman Shamina Singh.

Ending the morning's proceedings is broadcast journalist Rico Hizon interviewing award-winning actress Lea Salonga about her stellar career so far and what other aspiring artists in the region can take from it.

RELATED: Angelina, Brad's daughter Vivienne 4th child to drop Pitt surname

In the afternoon, Hizon will speak with former beauty queen Kylie Verzosa about how the latter heads shapewear brand Solá and telehealth company &you, the latter with fiance Emil Eriksen.

Ayala Corporation chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala will be joined by his son Jaime Alfonso for a panel discussion on leadership, values, and ownership passing through generations.

Local designers Rajo Laurel and Steffi Cua, meanwhile, will be part of a panel on Filipino creativity and craftsmanship.

Other participants include trade secretary Cristina Roque, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Ayala Foundation president Tony Lambino, and SM executive Teresita Sy-Coson.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie reveals mastectomy scars in Time France magazine