US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala

Leylah Fernandez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from serving winners at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez served looks at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The tennis star, who is of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, was there along with fellow WTA players Naomi Osaka, Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu, who ended up beating Fernandez in the final on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Athletes also attending the prestigious event included English Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee, Simone Biles, and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.

NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry, skateboarder Nyjah Houston and gymnast Nia Dennis were also present.

The 19-year-old Fernandez is coming off a Cinderella run in the US Open where she reached her first-ever career Grand Slam final, beating former US Open champs Osaka, and Angelique Kerber in the process.

She also disposed of Top 5 players Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the championship match.

However, she fell to fellow teenager Raducanu in two sets, 4-6, 3-6, in the final.