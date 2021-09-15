








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 9:31am

                           

                        

                                                                        
US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala
Leylah Fernandez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 
MIKE COPPOLA  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from serving winners at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez served looks at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).



The tennis star, who is of Filipino and Ecuadorian descent, was there along with fellow WTA players Naomi Osaka, Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens and Emma Raducanu, who ended up beating Fernandez in the final on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).











 










 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by ????? (@naomiosaka)







 










 











Athletes also attending the prestigious event included English Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee, Simone Biles, and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.









 










 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee)







 











NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry, skateboarder Nyjah Houston and gymnast Nia Dennis were also present.









 











The 19-year-old Fernandez is coming off a Cinderella run in the US Open where she reached her first-ever career Grand Slam final, beating former US Open champs Osaka, and Angelique Kerber in the process.



She also disposed of Top 5 players Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the championship match.



However, she fell to fellow teenager Raducanu in two sets, 4-6, 3-6, in the final.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MET GALA
                                                      TENNIS
                                                      US OPEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
American Desirae Krawczyk, who is of Filipino descent on her mother's side, ruled the US Open mixed doubles final with partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No ban for draft dodgers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA won’t ban players for skipping the pro league’s draft upon gaining eligibility and instead, has instituted a process where they may apply within three years through a special lottery or after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rookies by the numbers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations coming close to an end, it’s evident that rookies are playing a major role in determining the fortunes of their teams. Here’s how the newcomers stack up by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Bade, daughter of former PBA and MBA veteran Chris Bade, will be competing with the team in the Cyprus Women's Basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canlas says cooperation critical in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canlas says cooperation critical in PBA


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Orthopedic surgeon, PBA medical consultant and FIBA medical commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas said yesterday the process...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palacios, del Campo banner Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palacios, del Campo banner Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Palacios will skipper the team in their first taste of action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ronaldo's goals alone won't suffice for Manchester United in Champions League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ronaldo's goals alone won't suffice for Manchester United in Champions League


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time in showing how valuable he will be to Manchester United, but Tuesday's shock Champions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT targets incentive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT targets incentive


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
League-leading TNT Tropang Giga gun for the coveted quarterfinal incentive today when they duel with streaking NorthPort in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso 3rd in LPGA Money List
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso 3rd in LPGA Money List


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Japanese golf star Yuka Saso is running third in the LPGA Money List behind world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orcollo leads Pinoy charge at US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Orcollo leads Pinoy charge at US Open


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dennis Orcollo led the way as Filipino bets made their presence felt at the start of the US Open Pool Championship Monday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with