Sports
                        
Fernandez after runner-up finish in US Open: 'I'm very proud of myself'
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 12, 2021 | 6:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fernandez after runner-up finish in US Open: 'I'm very proud of myself'
Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada celebrates with the runner-up trophy after being defeated by Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
ELSA  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It wasn't the fairy tale ending she may have wanted, but Leylah Fernandez still had the tournament of her life at the 2021 US Open.



Falling to Emma Raducanu in the Final, 4-6, 3-6, Fernandez was stopped short of what could've been the perfect ending to a Cinderella run.





And while she would've liked to have lifted the trophy, Fernandez acknowledged just how much she accomplished at only 19-years-old.



"Today's going to be hard to recuperate but Emma played amazing," said Fernandez in her interview before receiving her finalist trophy.



"I'm very proud of myself with the way I've played these past two weeks," she added.



En route to the Final, Fernandez had to hurdle a lot of challenges — including former US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.



Her unlikely run made her a darling to the New York crowd in every match she played.



The crowd's support didn't go unnoticed by the Fil-Ecuadorian player out of Canada.



"The New York crowd has been amazing," said Fernandez.



"It's definitely special for me to be here in the Finals and having you cheering me on, thank you so much New York," she added.



Fernandez and Raducanu competed in the US Open's first Final featuring two teenagers since 1999 when Serena Williams bested Martina Hingis.



Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era after beating Fernandez.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

