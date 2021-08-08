








































































 




   







   















Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight
Eumir Marcial hopes to see Sen. Manny Pacquiao's next fight ringside
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 2:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After his bronze medal finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Eumir Marcial plans to catch fellow boxer Sen. Manny Pacquiao in action when he faces Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas later this month.



Though first planning to see his family in the Philippines, Marcial hopes to fly to the US and be ringside for the senator's fight.





"Uuwi muna ako ng Pilipinas, syempre gusto ko rin muna makita yung pamilya ko, yung fiance ko. And then, siguro, pag may time pa talaga at pagkakataon, bago po yung laban niya, at saka nalang ako pupunta dun," Marcial told media Sunday morning.



Starting his pro career as a fighter under the banner of Pacquiao's MP Promotions, the Zamboanga native is eager to see the "Pambansang Kamao" in action, especially since at 42 years old, this may be Pacquiao's swan song.



"Talagang isang karangalan din po yun na kumbaga makita natin yung laban ni Sen. Manny," said Marcial.



"Magbibigay din ng inspirasyon sa amin yan as boxers [at] baka huling laban niya na to sa boxing so isang karangalan iyun na mapanood," he added.



Pacquiao will lock horns with Spence on August 21 (August 22, Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



Marcial is currently still in Tokyo and will be part, along with the rest of his teammates in the Philippine boxing team, of the closing ceremonies set Sunday evening.



The team will then fly back to Manila Monday where the incentives for three of the Filipino pugs who won medals — Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Nesty Petecio — await.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
