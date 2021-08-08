After bronze, Marcial to aim for elusive boxing gold in Paris 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is not closing the curtains on his Olympics career just yet.

After falling short of the gold medal in the Games in Tokyo, Marcial said he is planning to try again in the next edition of the Olympiad in Paris.

Related Stories Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold

TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics

"Yung pangarap ko makuha yung gold, hanggang ngayon nandito po yun sa akin [eh]," Marcial told media Sunday morning.

"Talagang pinapangarap ko yun simula pagkabata," he added.

Though having turned professional already before the Olympics unfurled in Japan, Marcial plans to still divide his time between his pro career, and the national team.

If the national team should have him once again, Marical says he will do everything in his power to take the gold — a mint that remains elusive for the Filipino pugs.

"Kung bibigyan po ako ng pagkakataon ulit na makalaro, makaqualify... Pagsisikapan ko po, lalo na yung ensayo po na para makuha yung gold sa Olympics," said Marcial.

As Paris remains a good three years ahead though, with no relevant competitions coming in the near future, Marcial also plans to hopefully get in a pro fight or two before focusing again on the Olympics.

"Sa ngayon, wala pang tournament, wala pang pinaghahandaan. I hope na makapaglaban ako ulit as soon as makapagcondition po ako ulit, makapaglaban ako sa pro," said Marcial.

Marcial and the rest of the Philippine boxing team will return to the country on Monday, August 9, after the closing ceremonies officially end the Games Sunday evening.