Olympian Fact Sheet: Eumir Marcial (Boxing)
                            (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 9:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Another favorite to nab a long-awaited Olympic gold medal is boxer Eumir Marcial, who has also been designated as a flag-bearer for the opening ceremonies.



The multiple-tournament gold medal winner also recently turned professional, adding to his stature as a one of the top-caliber boxers in Tokyo.



He is currently signed to boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.






See Marcial fight for the elusive gold with his event’s schedule:



Middleweight R32: July 26, 11:35 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 5:36 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena



Middleweight R16 (if qualified): July 29, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena



Middleweight Quarterfinal (if qualified): August 1, 11:18 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 5:18 p.m - Kokugikan Arena



Middleweight Semifinal (if qualified): August 5, 2:03 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena



Middleweight Final (if qualified): August 7, 1:45 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena



