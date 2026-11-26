Fajardo, Medecilo fall short in title quests

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxers Miel Fajardo and Zyvyr Medecilo failed in their respective bids for world championships, falling against Japanese boxers in enemy territory Thursday evening at the EBARA Wave Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan.

Masamichi Yabuki outpointed Fajardo for the International Boxing Federation flyweight title, while Medecilo got dominated by Takeshi Ishii for the World Boxing Association strawweight belt.

In the main event, Fajardo tried to set the tone early, but it was only a matter of time before Yabuki’s ring mastery went on full display.

The Filipino pug kept the pressure on early, but Yabuki’s counters found their mark.

And while the two fighters traded punches in what happened to be a slugfest, Yabuki’s mastery was too good to overcome, as the home fighter's clean shots and punches kept Fajardo at bay.

But toward the end of the fight, Fajardo seemed to slow down, leading to the Japanese taking the unanimous-decision victory.

At the end, two judges scored it 118-110, while the third had it 116-112.

Fajardo dropped to a 14-4-2 win-loss-draw record, while Yabuki rose to 21-4 slate.

In the co-main event, Medecilo ran out of gas against Ishii in 12 rounds.

A judge scored it 116-111 in favor of the Japanese, while two others had it 118-109.

The Filipino boxer fought toe-to-toe with Ishii in the early rounds, even making his opponent bleed with crisp punches.

But Ishii’s aggressive fighting style was too much to handle.

The Japanese eventually forced Medecilo to the canvas in the 10th round after a body shot was followed up by a booming right hand for good measure.

From then on, it was all Ishii, who kept on pushing the attack as Medecilo only managed to survive.

Medecilo absorbed his first professional loss against nine wins. Ishii rose to 13-1.