Positive vibes all throughout Olympic competition make Didal a clear winner

MANILA, Philippines — Despite missing out on a podium finish, Margielyn Didal won the hearts of her countrymen with her unwavering positivity throughout the competition.

During the preliminaries of the Women's Street Skateboarding, Didal suffered falls during her initial runs. In the finals, she had bad spills throughout and was seen limping after her first trick at the final round.

Related Stories Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding

TRACKER: Margielyn Didal at the Tokyo Olympics

But each time, she got up with a bright smile on her face.

Margielyn falls after trick #5. She takes a bow after she gets out of medal contention for being unable to make tricks 1,3,4,5. pic.twitter.com/AfGmhJ4wxa — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 26, 2021

Coach Anthony Claravall praised Didal's attitude of being in the moment. After suffering a fall that hurt her knee and ankle, Didal told her coach that she won’t let the pain bother her.

"She's like, ‘the knee and ankle at still there. It's still attached so I'm gonna do it’," said Claravall

Didal echoed the statement, telling One Sports’ Gretchen Ho that she pushed forward and kept strong because it was "Para sa Bayan" (for the nation).

Besides the positive attitude, Didal was seen also chatting, laughing and congratulating her fellow competitors whenever they landed amazing tricks, showcasing her love for the event. She shared she was close with the other skaters.

JEFF PACHOUD / AFP Philippines' Margielyn Arda Didal (R) shares a laugh with China's Zeng Wenhui during the skateboarding women's street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

"We're here for each other. We cheer for each other, that's what skateboarding is," said Didal.

Coach Claravall shared the same sentiment: "That's what skateboarding is [about], it's fun."

And Didal indeed just had fun as she kept smiling and flashing a thumbs-up sign even as she suffered painful spills and trailed the leaderboard for most of the Final round.

"Whatever happens," said Didal before the final round, "I'm really proud to represent the Philippines."



Didal finished seventh in the maiden Skateboarding event in the Summer Olympics.

But there’s no doubt that she emerged a big winner in Tokyo.