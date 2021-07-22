Olympian Fact Sheet: Margielyn Didal (Skateboard)

Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games medalist Margielyn Didal qualified to the Tokyo Olympics due to her place in the World Skateboarding Rankings.

The Cebu native is 17th in the world in the current Women's Street Skateboarding rankings.

Only the Top 16 in the world were at first pegged to qualify for the Summer Games based on the rankings due to spots automatically given to podium finishers in Skateboarding Worlds, as well as one slot allotted for host Japan.

However, since two of the three podium finishers in Rome were already in the Top 16, Didal was able to squeeze in to the Games, making her the only Filipino in the sport to do so.



Excited to see Didal unpack her back of tricks in Tokyo? Here’s her event’s schedule:

Women's Street competition day: July 26, 8 a.m. - Ariake Sports Park

Read more stories on Didal's Olympic quest in her Olympian Tracker page.