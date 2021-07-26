Didal kisses podium bid goodbye as 13-year-olds rule Olympic skateboarding

MANILA, Philippines — Margielyn Didal was unable to clinch a medal for Team Philippines' first Final competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Didal ended up just seventh among eight skaters with a final score of 7.52. Curiously, World No. 3 Aori Nishimura ended dead last with the score 6.92.

The Cebuana native clinched a spot in the eight-woman strong Final after she ranked seventh overall in the preliminaries with 12.02.

Two 13-year-olds from Japan and Brazil, Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal, took the gold and silver medals, respectively.

The home bet finished with 15.26 while Brazil's lone representative in the final had 14.64.

Her compatriot and World No. 1 Pamela Rosa did not qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Nishiya's compatriot Funa Nakayama clinched bronze with 14.49 as the host country made two of three podium finishes.