Pole vaulter Obiena, judo's Watanabe named Olympic flagbearers

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena of pole vault and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will be carrying the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan later this month.

This was announced Thursday by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who also said that only a limited number of persons per delegation will be allowed in the parade as part of safety measures against COVID-19.

The country's Tokyo Olympics flag bearers are pole vaulter EJ Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe. @PhilippineStar — Joey Villar (@JoeySVillar) July 8, 2021

Tolentino said only 6 per country are allowed to parade in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. It will include the 2 flag bearers. @PhilippineStar — Joey Villar (@JoeySVillar) July 8, 2021

The Philippines will field a total of 19 athletes to the latest edition of the quadrennial sports event, which will run from July 23 to August 8.