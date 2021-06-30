








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Former Ateneo badminton player Nicole Nieto receives The Diana Award
Former Ateneo badminton player Nicole Nieto, who is also the sister of Mike and Matt Nieto, was the recipient of the Diana Award

                     

                        

                           
Former Ateneo badminton player Nicole Nieto receives The Diana Award

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2021 - 12:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Shawntel Nicole Nieto’s more famous brothers Matt and Mike might make the headlines more because of their exploits on the court for Ateneo and the Philippine men’s basketball team, but the former, who also donned the blue and white jersey in UAAP badminton action, has been feted internationally with the Diana Award by no less than by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. 



For her exemplary and tireless work during this pandemic in providing Personal Protection Equipment, food and goods, as well as medicine to frontliners and ordinary citizens, Nieto was honored along with several others from all over the globe in a virtual ceremony last June 28 with the Diana Award.



The Diana Award is named after the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, and established in 1999 by a board chaired by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the Spencer family as well as Prince William the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry. 



“When the pandemic started and lockdowns were announced, my family and I knew how big a need there was to support our communities,” related Nieto. “The lockdown was meant to last for only a month but even then, we already knew what a month’s worth of unemployment meant to hundreds of thousands of people both in Cainta and in the Philippines. Thus, we decided to utilize our network in order to bring as much help as we could to Cainta.”



What Nicole, her family and friends carried out through the One Cainta Food Program (OCFP) they organized was to secure an initial donation of 2,000 masks from Gamesville, 50 boxes of snacks from Chocoworld, and 500 pieces of bread from Manila Catering Corporation. 



Since then, the OCFP have been able to coordinate and partner with more than 30 corporations like URC, CDO, Project Smile, Gatorade, and three restaurant chains to distribute 1.1 million goods to about 400,000 people in Cainta as well as in areas in Caloocan, Pinagbuhatan in Pasig, Cogeo, Antipolo, Bulacan, Morong, and Valenzuela to distribute the much-needed support to front liners, hospitals, and the affected communities.



Nieto was nominated the Global Changemakers Association, the Dalai Lama Fellowship, and BMB Solutions. 



The nominee was judged through their impact in five key areas — vision, social impact, inspiring others, youth leadership, and service journey.



Nieto, who is the first Filipino recipient of the Diana Award, dedicated this honor to her late grandfather, who passed away this past February.



“This award is also something I dedicate to my late grandfather, Renato Martinez,” said Nicole. “He passed away last February but was one of the most loving and generous people I, and anyone who knew him, know. This award and everything it stands for is something I dedicate to him. And I hope that by receiving this award, I open the door up for more Filipinos to receive it, too. I know I’m not the only change maker in the country and I look forward to working with and supporting many more Filipino change makers nationwide.”



“Most definitely, I am inspired now more than ever both to continue my work and to grow in my advocacy and leadership. I know that, unlike other awards —  those we receive during school graduations or championship games, this is not the culmination of a job well done but, rather, the start of even bigger roads and journeys ahead.”



Nicole played in the UAAP from 2013-16 won one gold and three silver medals.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ATENEO BLUE EAGLES
                                                      BADMINTON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who’s afraid of Serbia?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine national basketball team will take to the court to face host Serbia in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade tonight (tomorrow, 2:15 a.m., Manila time) with nothing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena still in Shiga Lakestars lineup despite PBA ruling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena still in Shiga Lakestars lineup despite PBA ruling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA board prohibited Ravena from pursuing his stint with a decision announced three days after that he would need to honor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao wards off lawsuit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao wards off lawsuit


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao said his much-awaited fight against WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence in Las Vegas, Nevada on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire calls off Casimero fight
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday his unification fight against WBO titleholder John Riel Casimero at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, Los Angeles County, on Aug. 14 is off...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas FIBA Olympic Qualifying games to be streamed on Smart Gigafest


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas is set for an uphill journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia starting Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo-bound Margielyn Didal gets Olympics tattoo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo-bound Margielyn Didal gets Olympics tattoo


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It is not uncommon for Olympians to get the rings inked on their bodies as a remembrance to their athletic feat.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serena Williams 'heartbroken' over Wimbledon exit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serena Williams 'heartbroken' over Wimbledon exit


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Seven-time champion Serena Williams said she was "heartbroken" to have retired injured from her first round Wimbledon ma...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Northern skirmishes in Wesley So Cup: Manila-Caloocan, San Juan-Laguna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Northern skirmishes in Wesley So Cup: Manila-Caloocan, San Juan-Laguna


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The top four teams of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be trading blows...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Young-less Hawks fend off Bucks as Antetokounmpo injures knee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Young-less Hawks fend off Bucks as Antetokounmpo injures knee


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Without Young, it was Lou Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic who picked up the slack on offense with 21 and 20 points, respe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The last time the Philippines competed in Olympic basketball
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The last time the Philippines competed in Olympic basketball


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has been absent from the Olympic Games for almost five decades — with the Summer Olympics in Munich...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with