Bolts survive Gin Kings, force do-or-die Game 5 in PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts banked on an impressive showing by veteran Reynel Hugnatan, escaping with an 83-80 win over Barangay Ginebra to stay alive in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semis at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center on Wednesday.

After squandering a 15-point lead early in the third quarter, the Bolts were able to get back on their feet in the final salvo to keep their series alive.

Locked in a back-and-forth affair in the final moments of the fourth quarter, a crucial defensive stop on LA Tenorio gave the ball to Meralco's hands where Reynel Hugnatan scored a dagger jumper to put his squad up and extend their stay in the bubble, 81-80.

Led by Cliff Hodge, the Bolts were able to start the game strong and held a 13-point lead at halftime, 44-31.

But a third quarter that saw them outscored 33-16 turned the tide in the Gin Kings' direction.

With 12 minutes remaining in regulation, Ginebra was leading by four, 64-60.

The Bolts, however, weren't bothered coming into the final salvo and opened the fourth on an 8-2 run to take back the lead, 68-66.

In a back-and-forth affair, both squads traded baskets and it was the Bolts who came out victorious.

It took Hugnatan's dagger and a defensive stop by Raymond Almazan on Stanley Pringle to keep Meralco's season alive.

Chris Newsome then brought the ball to the other side to put the icing on the cake with a layup.

Hugnatan scored 19 points, including the game-winner, in the winning effort for the Bolts.

Meanwhile, for the Gin Kings, it was Pringle who led the way for scoring with 18 points.