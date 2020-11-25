NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bolts survive Gin Kings, force do-or-die Game 5 in PBA semis
Reynel Hugnatan scored the game winning basket for the Meralco Bolts in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday
PBA media bureau
Bolts survive Gin Kings, force do-or-die Game 5 in PBA semis
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts banked on an impressive showing by veteran Reynel Hugnatan, escaping with an 83-80 win over Barangay Ginebra to stay alive in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semis at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center on Wednesday.

After squandering a 15-point lead early in the third quarter, the Bolts were able to get back on their feet in the final salvo to keep their series alive.

Locked in a back-and-forth affair in the final moments of the fourth quarter, a crucial defensive stop on LA Tenorio gave the ball to Meralco's hands where Reynel Hugnatan scored a dagger jumper to put his squad up and extend their stay in the bubble, 81-80.

Led by Cliff Hodge, the Bolts were able to start the game strong and held a 13-point lead at halftime, 44-31.

But a third quarter that saw them outscored 33-16 turned the tide in the Gin Kings' direction.

With 12 minutes remaining in regulation, Ginebra was leading by four, 64-60.

The Bolts, however, weren't bothered coming into the final salvo and opened the fourth on an 8-2 run to take back the lead, 68-66.

In a back-and-forth affair, both squads traded baskets and it was the Bolts who came out victorious.

It took Hugnatan's dagger and a defensive stop by Raymond Almazan on Stanley Pringle to keep Meralco's season alive.

Chris Newsome then brought the ball to the other side to put the icing on the cake with a layup.

Hugnatan scored 19 points, including the game-winner, in the winning effort for the Bolts.

Meanwhile, for the Gin Kings, it was Pringle who led the way for scoring with 18 points.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, Team Ignite wrap up first week of scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Sotto, joined by Fil-Am Jalen Green and their Ignite teammates put in the work with five-on-five scrimmage with seasoned veterans...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra, Phoenix go for kill in PBA Philippine Cup semis
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Both sporting 2-1 records in their series, the Gin Kings and the Fuel Masters are out for the close out against the Meralco...
Sports
fbfb
SBP eager to see Gilas cadets thrive in second window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The basketball executive said that this opportunity for fresh out of college, and even collegiate, stars like Kobe Paras,...
Sports
fbfb
How Netflix's The Queen's Gambit renewed interest in Chess
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Since its launch in October, Netflix's adaptation of the 1983 novel reached the Top 10 list of viewers in the Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Jomary Torres seeks to regain winning ways in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Though Torres enjoyed success early in her ONE Championship career, the 24-year-old Filipina has been on a slump with a four-bout...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Severino, Bernardo help Filipino chessers salvage draw vs Israelis
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Severino, the reigning world champion for players with physical disability, clawed his way back from a losing position in...
Sports
fbfb
Four Pinoy fighters look to make World Lethwei splash
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Jean Claude Saclag, Ariel Lee Lampacan, Ryan Jakiri and Fritz Biagtan are ready to represent the country in the fastest growing...
Sports
fbfb
Saso, Furue face off as Ricoh Cup unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
It will not only be a duel of shotmaking, iron game and putting but also a test of patience, resiliency, nerves and comp...
Sports
fbfb
Closeout or grind-out
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Is it time for a never-before-seen titular matchup in the PBA featuring Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix Super LPG?
Sports
fbfb
OJ snares lucky 23
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Filipino karateka James “OJ” delos Santos assured himself of top spot in the world online karate rankings at the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with