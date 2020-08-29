Key Gilas women figures hail first pro league in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women’s program director Pat Aquino and team captain Jack Animam lauded the establishment of the country’s first women professional league in WNBL as a huge help in further enriching the Philippine women’s basketball program.

With the country's rise in the women’s international hoops scene recently, Aquino and Animam are thrilled to also see the ripple effect at home as WNBL gained a pro-status from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“It is a welcome development. This will push the popularity of women’s basketball in our country,” Aquino told The STAR.

“This is a big help not only for the women’s program in the country and Gilas but also for the aspiring female players from the grassroots level,” added the Taiwan-bound Animam.

WNBL got the blessing of GAB earlier this week as an official avenue for female players after their collegiate stints in UAAP and WNCAA.

Moving forward, Aquino – who’s also the head coach of six-peat UAAP champion NU – hopes for sustained support both from the local audience and companies.

“Hopefully, more fans and sponsors will take notice,” he added.

Animam, for her part, looks forward to also playing at home in the WNBL soon after her upcoming Shih Hsin University stint in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.



Her fellow Gilas players Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino and Gemma Miranda already joined the inaugural WNBL season last year.