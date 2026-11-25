Foxies bent on making first-ever PVL finals appearance

Game Thursday

6 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Nxled

MANILA, Philippines -- “We want to make history.”

Farm Fresh coach Koji Tsuzurabara made this vow after stunning Nxled in a mammoth five-set victory that kept the Foxies in the hunt of making a breakthrough finals appearance in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena.

But for the franchise to achieve it, it must hurdle Nxled for the second time in their 6 p.m. rubber match where the winner advances to the best-of-three finale with Creamline, which hurdled sibling rival Choco Mucho in their own semis showdown to claim the first seat, unfurling on Saturday also at the Pasig venue.

And the battle-tested and titled Japanese mentor knows how important this second match is.

“It’s just one win, what’s important is the next game,” he said. “As challengers, we want to make history for Farm Fresh, we want to win.”

A triumph, of course, would propel the Foxies, whose best performance was fourth in the All-Filipino early this year, their breakthrough finals appearance since joining the league three years ago.

Even Farm Fresh spiker Royse Tubino is promising the moon.

“Asahan niyo lalaban Farm Fresh. Hindi pa tapos, kukunin namin Game Two,” she said.

The Chameleons, for their part, should come in itching to avenge that stinging defeat, which came on the heels of an eight-match elimination round sweep.

“We have one more game, one more chance and we’re going to do everything to reach the finals,” said Farm Fresh coach Ettore Guidetti, who is hoping to steer the franchise to its second finals appearance after advancing there in the Invitational where they ended up runner up early this year.

And hopefully, get that chance of claiming Nxled’s first title.