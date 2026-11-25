ITF J30 Manila netfest: Diaz, Popov advance to quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino top seed Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz marched to quarterfinals after beating compatriot Maristella Torrecampo, 6-2, 4-6 [10-3], in the first leg of the ITF J30 Manila Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Wednesday.

Diaz also won over Japanese qualifier Mei Uchida (6-2, 6-2) and Indonesian Callista Rosiana (6-2, 6-1) to finish on top of Group A in the round robin eliminations.

"I'm happy that I was able to overcome the challenge because Maristella is a good player," said the 17-year-old from Bacoor, Cavite.

The Grade 12 student at De La Salle Zobel is currently No. 940 in the ITF juniors rankings.

She was doubles runner-up in the Nonthaburi J60 in Thailand (with local Paweenon Nualsri) and Nantou J60 in Chinese Taipei (South African Milan Swanepoel) last month.

Meanwhile, top seed Milan Popov defeated Filipino Krelz Jan Gecosala, 6-2, 6-4, to secure a seat in the next round of the event organized by Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

"It was a good match, but I was so tired. My opponent is also good," said the 15-year-old from Moscow.

He was a runner-up in doubles with Maksim Svetlov at the J60 Dushanbe in Tajikistan last month.

"I hope I can win the title," said Popov, a semifinalist at the J30 Male in Maldives last August. (Pool story)