Eala embraces challenge of keeping lofty standing

MANILA Philippines -- The climb up the mountain may be difficult, but Alex Eala is bent on continuously making her way up – and staying there.

After a meteoric rise in the WTA rankings last year, Eala continued to climb up this year.

Finishing 2025 as the World No. 50 tennister in the women’s division, the pride of the Philippines finished her 2026 season ranked 15th in the world.

“Of course, it's very difficult. The higher you go in the mountain, the steeper it gets,” Eala told reporters during a press conference at the Pasig Central Elementary School Tuesday morning.

“So I'm definitely not expecting anything easy. Nothing fulfilling ever really comes easily. So I'll do my best to stay there, and hopefully get even better,” she added.

Eala had a homecoming event in Pasig City, in partnership with Milo Philippines, on Tuesday.

She was named the National Youth Sports Ambassador by the Department of Education and was awarded a Gawad Sulo ng Simula at Tagumpay.

The Filipina tennister reached new heights this year. Aside from reaching the highest ranking by a Filipino and Southeast Asian player in WTA Tour history, she became the first Filipina to seed at a Grand Slam and also the first Filipoina to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Eala also stressed that for her, the country is in a “really, really good time” for sports, especially for the women.

“Of course, sports in general [is in a very good time], but I think women's sports is having a moment right now,” she said.

“So, to be part of a generation of such great athletes where we're all excelling on the world stage, that's an amazing thing, I believe, for the youth,” she added.

“And it's a testament to, it doesn't matter where you come from or it doesn't matter how you get there, it's just that you're able to get there.”

On Tuesday, Eala held a small clinic with young student-athletes of Pasig. She also traded swings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

Next month, she will be competing in an exhibition event, facing off against Janice Tjen at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.