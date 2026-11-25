Philippine bets set for Predator League Grand Finals in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will head to the Asia Pacific Predator League 2027 Grand Finals in Vietnam with new standard-bearers after Generation of Miracles and Oasis Gaming emerged victorious in the Predator League 2027 Philippine Finals over the weekend.

Generation of Miracles secured the country's League of Legends slot after sweeping West Point Esports, 3-0, at Ayala Fairview Terraces. Oasis Gaming, meanwhile, retained the Philippine Valorant crown after completing a reverse sweep against Maxxing in a thrilling 3-2 series.

The victories earned both teams P200,000 and, more importantly, the chance to represent the country at the Predator League 2027 Grand Finals in January.

Their qualification comes at a pivotal moment in Predator League history.

For the first time since the tournament's inception, Predator League no longer features Dota 2, a title that had long been synonymous with the competition. The circuit instead moves forward with League of Legends and Valorant, ushering in a new chapter for one of Asia Pacific's longest-running grassroots esports tournaments.

The Philippines has enjoyed notable success throughout Predator League's history, particularly in Dota 2. Local teams such as TNC Predator and Execration captured international Predator League titles, while Filipino squads consistently figured among the tournament's top contenders over the years.

In recent editions, Philippine representatives have also found success in Valorant. Oasis Gaming entered this year's national finals as defending champions after representing the country internationally, and now gets another opportunity to compete against the region's best.

Generation of Miracles' triumph carries its own storyline. Four members of the championship roster previously suited up for West Point Esports, making their dominant sweep of their former organization all the more meaningful.

With the domestic titles secured, both teams now shift their attention to Vietnam, where they will look to add another chapter to the Philippines' rich Predator League legacy and deliver the country's first international championship in the competition's new era.

"Generation of Miracles and Oasis Gaming showed us exactly what it means to rise beyond limits. We are proud to see them carry the Philippine flag to Vietnam, and we congratulate all of the teams that made this Philippine Finals an unforgettable one," said Acer Philippines marketing manager Mart Maranon.

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2027 Grand Finals will be held in Vietnam in January, featuring top representatives from across the region competing for the Predator Shield.