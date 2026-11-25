Dramatic comeback sends Romero's GlobalPort to finals of Argentina polo meet

Mikee Romero (far left) poses with the other members of the GlobalPort Polo Club before the start of their semis match in the Copa La Martina in Spain.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The GlobalPort Polo team of sports patron Mikee Romero teetered on the brink of defeat, but exploded for five goals in the fifth and last chukker to pull off a dramatic 12-10 win over Jehangiri Polo and move to the threshold of glory at the Copa La Martina here.

Facing the prospect of ending its amazing run in one of the country’s major tournaments after falling behind 7-10 at the end of the fourth chukker, GlobalPort banked heavily on horsemanship and smarts of Mariano Obregon and Ignacio Miguens to complete the team’s incredible comeback.

For Romero and company, the victory was much sweeter because it came at expense of one of the world’s most popular polo clubs, being owned by Muhammad Saad Zia Jehangiri of Dubai, with England team captain Tomas Beresford leading the squad.

“The win was dramatic’ it was a five-goal wonder, so it felt so sweet,” said Romero. “Despite trailing by three goals, we did not give up because everybody knows we are the never-say-die team in this tournament.”

“I am really so proud of this team because the win is for the Philippines,” added Romero. “For the first time, a Philippine-flag-bearing team will compete in the championship final of the prestigious tournament.

Romero hopes to continue their “fairy tale” run in the championship round on Nov. 27against a still determined cub.

In an extraordinary display of courage, Miguens and Obrego each scored four goals, while Inigo Heguy contributed three goals as he lived up to his new-found status as the “teen wonder” of the tournament at only 16 years old.

Romero also had his moment of glory at the Minuto Siete Polo Club in General Rodriguez by contributing one wondrous goal, which he considered his best-ever so far in the event that gathered 14 top clubs across the globe.

As expected, Beresford paced Jehangiri squad with five goals, but his explosive showing was overshadowed by GlobalPort’s concerted effort and resilience.

Romero sees a huge crowd in the finals since the charming city is widely regarded as world capital of polo, where the brand and the sport’s greatest players converged.

“It’s going to be tough to win the championship but we will give our very best,” said Romero. (Contributed story)