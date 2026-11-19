CODM Garena celebrates community, creators, Verdansk’s arrival at 7th anniversary event

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond crowning the first-ever Battle Royale Cup champion, Call of Duty: Mobile Garena used its seventh anniversary celebrations in Manila to unveil new programs for players and creators while teasing one of the biggest content updates in the game's history.

Among the highlights of the weekend was the CODM Creator Appreciation Night, which honored personalities who have helped grow the local community. Notable recipients included streamer and cosplay icon Myrtle Sarrosa, physician-content creator Zie "Doc Z" Barcelo, and actress-gamer Sharlene San Pedro.

Garena also outlined a year-long creator roadmap for 2027. The publisher plans to open a new creator intake in January, launch an esports talent search in the second quarter, hold another creator recruitment cycle later in the year, and culminate the program with the inaugural Garena CODM Creator Awards.

For players looking to become more involved in the game, Garena announced several grassroots initiatives. The newly introduced Garena Rookie Circuit will provide open tournaments four times a year for both Multiplayer and Battle Royale competitors, while CODM Arena aims to connect players with verified community and campus tournaments. Organizers can receive promotional support, merchandise, and COD Points, while participants will have additional opportunities to compete for rewards throughout the year.

The anniversary event also served as the stage for the reveal of Season 10: 7th Anniversary, which launched last November 12.

Leading the update is the arrival of Verdansk, the iconic Call of Duty battle royale map making its debut in CODM. Featuring more than 15 major points of interest, Verdansk will be accompanied by gameplay and movement changes across the game's large-scale battle royale experience. The map will also be playable in DMZ: Recon, complete with a new boss encounter and contract system.

Players can also expect a story-driven anniversary event set in Verdansk, with rewards such as Ghost - Cold Biter, Ghost - Stealth, and a Legendary Secret Cache.

Additional content arriving with the anniversary season includes the Signal 50 sniper rifle in the Battle Pass, two Mythic Drops featuring a new Mythic weapon and Operator, as well as a Ford Racing collaboration that introduces themed Legendary vehicles and a free in-game event.