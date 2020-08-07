COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Rachel Anne Daquis
Team Espejo shows up Team Daquis
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — From tara flex to virtual arenas.

With volleyball action on hiatus, Cignal stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Marck Espejo showcased their esports skills in a Mobile Legends tourney organized by Cignal Ultra.

At the end of the “Cignal Showmatch,” Team Espejo overcame Team Daquis with a 3-2 win in the event also featuring other Cignal players Wendell Miguel and Norielle Ipac.

Pro-esports players from Cignal Ultra, which qualified for the Season 6 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) next month, joined the fun match. They were Rhea, Bensanity and Tsujin for Team Espejo along with ImbaDeeJay, Hadess and Yebmaester for Team Daquis.

Espejo, a national standout, and Daquis, a PSL superstar, handed out jerseys and Cignal merchandises to random winners after the match.

