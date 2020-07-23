NBA merch returns to the Philippines with online store

MANILA, Philippines — After almost two years since it closed down its physical stores in the country, the official NBA store is coming back to the Philippines.

Launched in partnership with local brand Titan, the website NBAStore.com.ph will soon offer merchandise to fans.

The NBA store is coming back to the Philippines.https://t.co/eCSHOGbOps goes live on August 6 and will banner four Philippine-exclusive designs during their launch | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews @NBA_Philippines pic.twitter.com/dNIngAIFCB — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 23, 2020

The online portal is set to go live on Thursday, August 6, and will provide fans across the country with access to official NBA products.

"Our partnership with Titan provides an exciting opportunity to engage and deliver an enhanced digital retail experience to NBA fans in the Philippines," NBA Asia Associate VP of Global Merchandising Lesley Rulloda said.

"We look forward to providing passionate Filipino fans with unprecedented access to authentic NBA products through the relaunch of the league's online store," she added.

Once the site is launched, the online store will showcase four unique designs by Filipino artists called the "NBA Philippines Tees Collection".

Fans will have access to official merch in the next few years as the NBA and Titan entered a multiyear merchandising partnership to bring the NBA store back to the Philippines.