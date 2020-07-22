COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The LeBron 17 Low 'Titan'
Nike
New Philippine-inspired LeBron James shoes to drop in August
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nike and local brand Titan have once again collaborated in creating a Philippine-inspired sneaker for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The LeBron 17 Low "Titan" comes in red and features graphics that represent moments from the local brand's 10-year history.

The sneaker's tongue includes a special crest that features a globe mounted on James' iconic crown logo, the lighting bolt derived from Titan's logo, and the phrase "Para sa Kadakilaan".

The phrase is a rough translation of James' iconic phrase "Strive for Greatness".

The Lakers star earlier teased the sneaker on his Instagram story.

The Nike LeBron 17 Low "Titan" is priced at Php8,095 and will be available at all Titan doors, the Titan App and Titan22.com on August 1. It will also be available at Nike Park Fort beginning August 8.

