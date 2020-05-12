Philippine hoops coaches root for NBA G League-bound Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s great hope Kai Sotto has made a bold, giant leap and moved closer to an elusive NBA dream that Filipino fans and the entire Philippines previously could only imagine.

Sotto, who just turned 18 years old the other day, opted to skip college and bring his act right away to the reshaped NBA G-League professional pathway program — moving an inch away from etching history as the first Filipino homegrown player in the NBA.

And for the former and current national team coaches alongside pro-league mentors who have seen him grow here, the 7-foot-2 wunderkind can count on their all-out support to fulfill an achievement that was once seen only as a wild fantasy.

“I really hope that Kai makes it. It would be great for the Philippines if he makes the NBA. Someone from here sooner or later is going to make it. Let’s hope it is him,” Talk ‘N Text consultant and Gilas Pilipinas interim coach Mark Dickel on Tuesday told The STAR following Sotto’s decision that was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“I really hope that it works out well for Kai. It is everybody’s dream and it would make the Filipinos proud,” added Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) coaches academy director Jong Uichico, who once mentored the country in the Asian Games and the SEA Games.

The country’s winningest coach Tim Cone of Barnagay Ginebra also threw his hat in Sotto’s court despite his crucial move to forego college as interests from Kentucky, DePaul, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Boston College swarmed his way since last year.

“I’m sure the decision he and his family came to was heavily weighted and thought out. Although I would always stress education and going to college to a young man, circumstances that surround Kai are unique,” said the 2019 SEA Games gold medalist coach.

“The priority for him and the country is that he get the best chance to develop his game and the G-League appears to have the best developmental program in place at this time and it seems to be the best pathway to the NBA.”

Regardless if it’s too early for the teen sensation, the G-League indeed is the most strategic avenue according to his Gilas Pilipinas youth team coach Sandy Arespacochaga since Sotto will play there not to dominate and win but to develop and be NBA-ready — which has been the ultimate goal ever since.

“G-League is different level. Stronger guys and more experienced players are there. Now, do we expect him to dominate right away? If yes, then it’s good. But the goal is to develop and Kai will surely get better there,” said Arespacochaga as Sotto will be joining Fil-Am Jalen Green in the new Southern California G-League squad.

Now the ball is on Sotto’s hands, and it’s up to him surpass sky limits and realize a dream also also being longed by million Filipinos since time immemorial.

“We’re one among those who are rooting for Kai. His success is our success. G-League is like a step away from the NBA so if it is the right away to make it, we’re behind him. Kai’s dream to become the first Filipino native in the NBA is also the dream of the whole country,” Arespacochaga concluded.