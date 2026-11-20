Eala to kick off busy off-season homecoming with tennis clinic

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines competes against Iva Jovic of the United States during the Stars of the Open at Fan Week as part of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2026 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines -- The next “Alex Ealas” could be on the horizon.

Eala will hold a sports clinic for the Filipino youth on Tuesday at the Pasig Central Elementary School as her first order of business back home following a banner year.

The 21-year-old Filipina pride will have a mini-training session with the next generation of athletes in partnership with Milo and the Department of Education led by Sec. Sonny Angara as part of the country’s grassroots developments program, this time around for tennis.

Dubbed as the “Alex Eala Homecoming: Great Things Start From Small Beginnings”, it will be Eala’s first official clinic in the country this year after fanmeets and media availability during her short detours here from a busy tour around the world.

With tennis gaining ground as the next big sport in a basketball-crazy nation, Eala’s mere presence for aspiring tennisters could do wonders, especially with her starting as a dreamer herself here before her international rise.

Eala, who arrived in the country on Thursday, came from the same Milo program for Filipino kids before moving to Spain to study and train at the Rafael Nadal Academy in 2018.

And the rest was history, highlighted by her first WTA Tour title in Washington, a 125-level crown in Birmingham, a third-round campaign at the US Open and a fourth-round finish at the Wimbledon, where her iconic win over then champion Iga Swiatek of Poland shook the world news.

Now, she comes home as the World No. 15 – the highest ranking in her blooming career, Philippine and Southeast Asian tennis as well – but with a far bigger mission and responsibility to mold the next generation of Filipina champions.

“This is my home. So, in the end, it's hard to feel that I'm all this and all that. Sometimes people would tell me that, but, you know, every time I come home, I feel, I feel warm, I feel like it's a familiar atmosphere,” said Eala during a previous interview with ‘The STAR’.

“Thinking about legacy is something I haven't really touched on yet. But I like to think that, you know, what I do and the success that I've had recently has been a contributor to Philippine tennis and the history of the sport here in our country and of course, the future of the sport here.”

Aside from Milo sports clinic, Eala has a bevy of events at home to be highlighted by a massive heroine’s welcome on December 8 for the “Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate” at the Philippine Arena, the world’s biggest indoor arena with a 55,000 seating capacity, in Bocaue, Bulacan.

There, she will play op Indonesian player Janice Tjen (WTA No. 60) with fellow champion athletes Caloy Yulo and Manny Pacquiao alongside alongside celebrities Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Andrea Brillantes, Donny Pangilinan and Julia Barreto serving as guests.

In the middle of that is her continuous recovery from a minor knee injury she sustained in Hong Kong last month before returning in the 2027 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on January 4-10, as her warm-up for the Australian Open.