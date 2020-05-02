UP Maroons join battle vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The UP men's basketball team may be on a hiatus from the hard court, but they are still living up to their Fighting Maroons moniker.

More than a handful of Diliman-based cagers, both former and current, have done their part in helping their respective communities during the pandemic.

Among them were Paul Desiderio, Jett Manuel, Ricci Rivero, Jarrell Lim, Ibrahim Outtara, Jaybie Mantilla and the Gomez de Liano brothers.

UP head coach Bo Perasol said the Maroons' fighting spirit on the court translated to how they handled and helped others during the health crisis.

“During these trying times, our “never give up” attitude on court should be evident in how we battle this pandemic together as a team," Perasol said.

"We are optimistic that we can bounce back and come out stronger. While we face our own personal battles, let's not forget our fellow Filipinos who are greatly affected by this virus. Let's do our share, no matter how big or small,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cagers also focused on keeping themselves healthy and fit during the prolonged break from action.

"[We] try try our best to stay in shape by doing our workouts at home since we can't go to the gym. Our coaches are always guiding us and giving us programs to follow," UAAP Season 82 Maroon skipper Noah Webb said.

"It's also very important for us to stay mentally tough since this is a different opponent we are facing," he added.

Apart from the basektball squad, other communities within UP, like the Nowhere to go but UP Foundation and the UP College of Human Kinetics, have initiated efforts to help affected frontliners and stranded UP students and staff during the health crisis.