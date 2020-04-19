Report: Fil-Am Jalen Green to sign with veteran agent who handled LeBron James

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Jalen Green is set to beef up his presence in the big leagues, with plans to sign with veteran agent Aaron Goodwin.

Goodwin was the initial agent for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during his rookie year and helped the four-time MVP sign a $90-million shoe deal with Nike in his first year in the NBA.

Apart from James, he handled Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan and Hall of Famer Chris Webber.

Green's signing with Goodwin may help him snag a huge sneaker deal with a brand of his choosing.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the Fil-Am cager is likely to get "several" seven-figure offers after joining the G League.

Green is set to join the NBA G League's select program in lieu of of going to college, despite getting offers from big schools in the US NCAA.

One of the prospects likely to join Green in the select program is the 7'2" Kai Sotto.

The select program will be a yearlong developmental program that will put the players under intense training and expose them to top G League Teams, international teams and NBA academies across the world.

Green was the top-ranked recruit coming out of high school and is projected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA in 2021.