UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jalen Green during the SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park in New York City on August 18, 2018.
Elsa/Getty Images/AFP/file
Report: Fil-Am Jalen Green to sign with veteran agent who handled LeBron James
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Jalen Green is set to beef up his presence in the big leagues, with plans to sign with veteran agent Aaron Goodwin.

Goodwin was the initial agent for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during his rookie year and helped the four-time MVP sign a $90-million shoe deal with Nike in his first year in the NBA.

Apart from James, he handled Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan and Hall of Famer Chris Webber.

Green's signing with Goodwin may help him snag a huge sneaker deal with a brand of his choosing.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the Fil-Am cager is likely to get "several" seven-figure offers after joining the G League.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Future is bright @jalen @br_hoops

A post shared by Bleacher Report Kicks (@brkicks) on

Green is set to join the NBA G League's select program in lieu of of going to college, despite getting offers from big schools in the US NCAA.

One of the prospects likely to join Green in the select program is the 7'2" Kai Sotto.

The select program will be a yearlong developmental program that will put the players under intense training and expose them to top G League Teams, international teams and NBA academies across the world.

Green was the top-ranked recruit coming out of high school and is projected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA in 2021.

BASKETBALL NBA SNEAKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Two-time Olympian, pioneering PBA guard Boy Marquez passes away
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Marquez, a 6-1 shooting guard and a defensive dynamo, was best remembered for being part of the national team that saw action...
Sports
fbfb
Russian GM Super Blitz king
By Edgar De Castro | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Vladislav Artemiev, the fourth youngest Russian GM at 22, emerged on top at the Abu Dhabi Super Blitz Challenge, one of those major online tournaments that have gained popularity world-wide during the CODVID-19...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Fil-Am Jalen Green to sign with veteran agent who handled LeBron James
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Goodwin was the initial agent for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during his rookie year and helped the four-time MVP...
Sports
fbfb
Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez among big names in ONE Championship’s online concert series
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Their latest initiative, dubbed "ONE World: Together At Home", will be a series of no-contact concerts and online content...
Sports
fbfb
Marquez, 82
By Joey Villar | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Alfonso “Boy” Marquez, a two-time Olympian who was among the players to see action when the PBA opened shop in 1975, passed away last Wednesday. He was 82.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
39 minutes ago
'I wish you were here': Vanessa Bryant greets late husband Kobe on anniversary
By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
Celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary, Vanessa posted a photo of them on Instagram and remembered the Laker legend.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Agatha Wong, Jamie Lim join forces vs COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Using their platforms, Wong and Lim launched "Puso: The Battle Against COVID-19", a five-episode IG Live series that aims...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Fajardo’s road to recovery
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Beer star June Mar Fajardo said he’s recovering well from the shin injury he suffered two months ago and...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Reviewing NBA games keeps Cone in tune
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Lockdown and suspension of play won’t stop Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone from studying the game.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
7 Pinoys in line for title bids
By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Seven Filipino fighters are next in line for a mandatory world title shot as the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO released their ratings...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with