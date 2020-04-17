UAAP
Kai Sotto (L) may be joining Jaylen Green in the NBA G League select program
FIBA/Instagram
Report: Kai Sotto may enter NBA G League select program
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto may be following in the footsteps of Fil-Am Jalen Green in committing to the NBA G League.

In a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, the 7'2" Sotto is one of the prospects to be fielded by the G League with Green in a yearlong developmental program that will include professional coaching and exhibition games with top teams.

Sotto is an uncommitted prospect and is currently with Atlanta-based club the Skill Factory.

The report comes as part of Green's announcement that he will be foregoing college to join the ranks of the NBA G League.

Green, who has Filipino roots on his mother side, was listed as the top recruit in ESPN's Class of 2020 and is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Among other prospects to join the program apart from Sotto are Kenya's Makur Maker and Canadian Karim Mane.

ESPN's report said that the plan for the select program squad is to combine the team with veteran players that can serve as mentors to the likes of Sotto and Green.

The team will then be exposed to intense training and will test their mettle against existing NBA G-League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies throughout the world.

Wojnarowski and Givony added that former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell is one of the frontrunners to serve as the tactician for the program.

Inclusion in the NBA G League program will surely be a a big boost to Green, and possibly Sotto's, NBA dream.

